RAM Pavement Completes Critical Roadway Improvements for Waxhaw Roundabout Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Pavement recently completed roadway improvements in Waxhaw, NC, for a local developer in coordination with the Town of Waxhaw. The project was completed in December 2025 to improve traffic flow for a newly constructed shopping center and ensure safe, efficient access ahead of the grocery store's grand opening.

This project required careful coordination across multiple trades and strict adherence to public work standards. RAM Pavement provided asphalt paving, concrete curb and sidewalk installation, thermoplastic markings, signage, stone base preparation, and full depth reclamation. Each phase of the work had to be sequenced precisely, while maintaining communication with inspectors and town officials throughout the process.

Despite weather delays during the third and fourth quarters, RAM Pavement completed all required public work in time for the grocery store opening. The team worked closely with the developer and town representatives to ensure that the project stayed aligned with the schedule without compromising quality or safety.

"The project was very hands-on for RAM and myself with the coordination of all scopes, sequencing of trades, meetings with inspectors and town officials, all in order to deliver and exceed expectations for the customer and the town." — Peter Williams, Estimator/Sales, RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement continues to partner with developers, municipalities, and property owners across the Carolinas to deliver paving solutions that improve access, safety and long-term performance.

About RAM Pavement

RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%™. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

