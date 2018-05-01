Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th 'Run for the Roses®' as Brand Continues its 'Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby®' Tradition

The May 5 Kentucky Derby® marks Ram Truck brand's ninth year as exclusive automotive partner

Kentucky Derby® marks Ram Truck brand's ninth year as exclusive automotive partner All-new special-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition – a no-compromise truck packed with capability, technology and luxury – features new 'Limited Edition' look and distinctive 'Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses' bed graphics

Fans attending weekend races will be immersed in the Ram brand experience, including truck displays, brand video board integrations, signage and posters

Ram collaborates with 2017 Derby winning trainer Todd Pletcher for Ram branding on training team and top horses, including in-race branding of two top jockeys

for Ram branding on training team and top horses, including in-race branding of two top jockeys Television spots during NBC broadcast and social media posts add to the day's excitement for Ram owners and fans celebrating Derby Day across the country

Ram Truck is bringing its own brand of horsepower to the Saturday, May 5, running of the 144th Kentucky Derby® – "the most exciting two minutes in sports." The brand will showcase its special 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition truck, a no-compromise leader in durability, technology, efficiency and luxury.

The all-new Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition, created to commemorate the brand's ninth year as "Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby," will be available for race fans to check out at multiple locations throughout the Churchill Downs grounds. It is fittingly based on the brand's top Limited trim, and features new "Limited Edition" body color look and distinctive "Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses" bed graphics.

"With the introduction of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition, Ram celebrates the tireless work ethic of those who make it to the starting gate at the Derby and recognizes that there can be no compromises when it comes to winning the race," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand – FCA. "The all-new Ram 1500 is symbolic of all of those qualities, as we introduce what we feel is the best truck in the market – the strongest, most capable, most technologically advanced and most luxurious Ram truck ever."

Ram Truck brand's integration with the Kentucky Derby includes immersing fans attending the races, and those watching the festivities on TV, in a total Ram brand experience. In addition to the on-site truck displays, fans will see Ram video integrations, backcountry and trackside signage throughout Churchill Downs, and branding on gate crew staff uniforms and on the clothing of jockeys John Velazquez (Vino Rosso) and Luis Saez (Magnum Moon), two of four horses top thoroughbred horse trainer Todd Pletcher has running in this year's Kentucky Derby. Pletcher was the trainer for last year's Always Dreaming Kentucky Derby winner and also is a Ram truck fan.

In addition to on-site brand activations, Ram will air its newest Ram 1500 television spots, "Promise," "Show Up" and "Committed," during the NBC network telecast and will have Derby posts on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter social channels. Fans can follow the content and join the conversation at hashtag #RamDerby and @RamTrucks.

Ram ProMaster vans will transport the traditional Kentucky Oaks® "Garland of Lilies" (Friday, May 4) and Derby "Garland of Roses" (Saturday, May 5), worn by each day's winning horse, and the winning jockey bouquets to Churchill Downs from the Kroger store where the large floral arrangements are created each year.

On Friday, May 4, a pink-wrapped Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Limited dually will lead the Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade, a march of breast and ovarian cancer survivors on the Churchill Downs' historic racetrack. Prior to the 144th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks race, 144 survivors will walk in the parade led by the pink Ram truck.

2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition

The launch of the Derby Edition Ram 1500 marks the introduction of Ivory White Tri Coat paint and the first time that a body-colored appearance package will be available on the all-new Ram 1500 Limited.

Five additional exterior colors are also available for Kentucky Derby Edition buyers to choose from: Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue. The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition is available in 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cab configurations, with a 5 ft.-7 in. bed length.

Production of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is limited to 2,000 units and is on sale now. Base price is $55,680 plus $1,645 destination charge.

Additional information about the truck is available on the brand's website.

Television Spots

The new Ram 1500 advertising campaign is structured around the idea of being "Built to Serve" – demonstrating how the all-new Ram 1500 enables owners to serve the promises, responsibilities and commitments that they make to themselves, to their craft and to the many people who depend on them. Each storyline in the 30-second "Promise," "Show Up" and "Committed" spots was constructed to authentically show the real-world commitments that Ram trucks are built to serve.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs, the world's most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America's greatest race, the Kentucky Derby, continuously since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) offers year-round simulcast wagering at the historic track. Churchill Downs will conduct the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 5, 2018. The track's 2018 Spring Meet is scheduled for April 28-June 30. An eight-time host to the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Churchill Downs will again be the site of that event on Nov. 2-3, 2018. www.ChurchillDowns.com

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: www.ramzone.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-showcases-limited-edition-2019-ram-1500-kentucky-derby-truck-at-the-144th-run-for-the-roses-as-brand-continues-its-official-truck-of-churchill-downs-and-the-kentucky-derby-tradition-300640171.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

