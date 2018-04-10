Ram Tool Set to Open Three New Branches

The branches in Jacksonville and Ft. Lauderdale further extend Ram Tool's rapid growth in Florida over the past few years. Ram Tool opened its first Florida branch in Pensacola in 1996, then in 2015 the company acquired Jim and Slims Tool Supply in Largo, which led to a branch opening in Tampa soon thereafter. In December of 2016 Ram Tool opened a branch in Orlando and is now extending its reach both to the north and south of there with branches in Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale, respectively. The Jacksonville branch is located at 6773 Phillips Industrial Lane and the Ft. Lauderdale branch is located at 3585 NW 54th Street.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Florida," stated Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool. "We've seen a lot of success in our Tampa and Orlando branches and we feel that our two new branches in Jacksonville and Ft. Lauderdale will only add to that success."

The Louisville branch is Ram Tool's first branch in the state of Kentucky and is located at 1000 Glengary Drive.

"We like to grow like a puddle so Louisville was a natural next step for us," said Hillery Head, CEO of Ram Tool. "Some of our Nashville and Charleston, WV business has taken us into Kentucky already so it makes sense for us to open a branch in Louisville. We're confident that our heroic service, sense of urgency and ability to win through relationships will translate into a successful new branch."

About Ram Tool

Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. With 37 branches in 13 states, Ram Tool annually delivers over 25,000 different construction products from over 3,500 suppliers to over 47,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ram-tool.com.

