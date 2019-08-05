Ram Tool To Enter Wilmington, NC Market Via Acquisition Of Two Local Businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has acquired Apache Supply, Inc. and Coastal Contractor Supply, both based in Wilmington, NC. Ram Tool plans to operate out of Apache Supply's existing branch until plans for another, larger branch are finalized.

"Both Apache Supply and Coastal Contractor Supply serve the same customers that we do," stated Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool. "We're confident that the customers the two businesses worked hard to win and keep will see the value that Ram Tool brings to the construction industry, namely our heroic service, speed of delivery and a high level of accuracy around orders and invoices."

For Ram Tool, opening a branch in Wilmington will help to better serve customers on the Carolina coast – customers currently being served by Ram Tool's branches in North Charleston, SC and Raleigh, NC.

"We're very excited to be in Wilmington," continued Mr. Naftel. "We've seen in recent years how active the Carolina markets are and we've had a lot of success in Charleston and Raleigh. We know there's more opportunity on the coast, we just need to be able to get to it more quickly. Having a branch in Wilmington will allow us to do exactly that."

The Ram Tool branch will be temporarily located at 64 Darlington Ave. and will carry a full line of construction supplies including tools and equipment, anchors and fasteners, personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection equipment, concrete construction supplies, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) supplies, multifamily building supplies, surface protection and general job site supplies, to name just a few.

About Ram Tool

Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. With 40 branches in 15 states, Ram Tool annually delivers over 700,000 orders to over 44,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and Oklahoma. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ram-tool.com.

About Apache Supply, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Apache Supply Inc. sells fasteners, tools and supplies to the construction industry, primarily in the Carolinas but also throughout the U.S. and the Bahamas. The company, headquartered in Wilmington, NC, was privately-held. For more information, visit http://www.apachesupplyinc.com/

About Coastal Contractor Supply

Coastal Contractor Supply sells construction supplies to the construction industry in the Carolinas. The company, headquartered in Wilmington, NC, was privately-held.

SOURCE Ram Tool Construction Supply Co.

