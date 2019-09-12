Ram Tops All Brands, Four FCA US Vehicles Lead Categories in AutoPacific 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards

A quartet of FCA US vehicles ranked best in their class in AutoPacific's 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards, lauded by surveyed new owners as cars and trucks that best meet their expectations.

The award-winning, all-new Ram 1500 climbed to the top of the Full Size Pickup category and powered Ram to the top overall brand and leader among Popular Brands in this year's survey. It was the second class-leading performance by the Ram 1500 and the brand this year in an AutoPacific study, after being named Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand in the 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards.

The other three best-in-class FCA US vehicles in this year's Ideal Vehicle Awards are all repeat winners, including an impressive ninth consecutive year at the top of the Mid-Size SUV category for the Jeep® Grand Cherokee. The iconic Dodge Challenger leads the Sporty Car category for the second consecutive year and for the third time in four years. The bold, stylish Chrysler 300 sedan tops the Large Car category for the second consecutive year.

"The Ideal Vehicle Awards recognize vehicles that best meet their owner's expectations and desires," said George Peterson, AutoPacific president. "These are vehicles that are 'just right' for their owners."

AutoPacific's Ideal Vehicle Awards are based on scores developed using results from the automotive research and consulting firm's New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. More than 50,000 respondents rated 14 vehicle attributes based on their desire for change. Those vehicles whose owners want the least change rank highest in their class for the Ideal Vehicle Award.

Respondents purchased a new car or truck between September and December 2018 and were surveyed between January and May 2019 after having driven their vehicle for at least 90 days.

Ram 1500

The all-new Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As the segment leader, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.



Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and the vehicle that has long defined what a premium SUV should be. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4x4 systems, Jeep's Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,200 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. The Grand Cherokee lineup offers a variety of models, including the Trackhawk, the most powerful and quickest SUV ever, as well as the most capable factory-produced and most luxurious Grand Cherokee models ever with the Trailhawk and Summit.



Dodge Challenger

Dodge launches the most powerful SRT Hellcat lineup ever in 2019 by leveraging the power of the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to introduce the new performance halo for the brand and the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car – the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The Challenger SRT Hellcat returns with output now starting at 717 horsepower and both Hellcat models feature a new dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars, including the 1970 Dart Swinger and 1971 Demon. The new R/T Scat Pack Widebody includes fender flares, adding 3.5 inches of body width, 20-inch-by-11-inch forged wheels, 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires and larger six-piston Brembo brakes in the front for improved on-road and on-track performance. The new Challenger GT rear-wheel-drive model extends its performance capabilities with standard Super Track Pak features, performance hood, splitter and seats, for the first time ever with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.



Chrysler 300

The 2019 Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Offering class-exclusive innovations and advanced technology at the driver's fingertips, the 300 lineup includes the Uconnect 4C system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with the award-winning 8.4-inch touchscreen – the largest in its class. The TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission delivers up to 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway fuel economy and comes standard on every model. Available on the Touring, Touring L, 300S and Limited is the class-exclusive all-wheel-drive (AWD) system with front-axle disconnect, which seamlessly engages at any speed to enable optimal traction and control based on conditions, driving style and road surface. Standard on the 300C and available on the 300S, the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, the only V-8 engine in its class with 363 horsepower. With numerous style packages, striking design and sophisticated interiors, the Chrysler 300 is America's big and bold sedan here to make a statement.



About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in the Detroit area, North Carolina and South Carolina. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific's website.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."



