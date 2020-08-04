Ram Truck Brand's 'Ram Nation' Steps Up With United Way to Donate to Midland County, Michigan, Flood Disaster Relief Efforts

With the clean-up still underway for the massive flood that devastated the residents of Midland, Michigan, Ram Truck brand's Ram Nation organization, the United Way and Michigan Ram Truck dealerships are stepping up to serve and support the Midland County flood disaster relief efforts.

"The Ram Truck brand understands that while the flood waters in Midland continue to recede, the needs of the residents will overwhelmingly rise, and the impact of these floods will be felt for years to come," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "Ram Nation is galvanizing its forces to assist this community in need, and with the support of United Way and our dealerships in the area, we hope to encourage others to assist this community initiative during its crucial time of need."

Participating Ram Truck dealerships in Michigan are opening their doors as Midland Relief Donation Centers to accept personal protective equipment, food, water, personal care items and household goods from those who want to aid in the recovery.

In partnership with the United Way of Midland County, Ram Nation volunteers are joining the effort by filling their Ram trucks to deliver the donated products and supplies to designated distribution points that are housing displaced Midland residents.

In addition to helping collect and distribute needed supplies, the Ram Truck brand will match every monetary dealership donation made to the United Way of Midland County in support of flood relief efforts up to $50,000.

Visit the Ram Nation website for more information on participating Ram Truck dealerships, donating, becoming a Ram Nation volunteer and receiving notifications for upcoming events in your community where you can help make a difference.

Ram Nation

Created in 2015, Ram Nation is a grassroots volunteer corps of Ram owners and like-minded people willing and ready to come together to haul supplies, deliver equipment, clear debris, distribute food and water and even make donations that help people in their communities and around the world.

Truck owners interested in answering future calls to help, whether it's mobilizing volunteers to assist in disaster relief efforts or proactive community outreach initiatives, can sign up here for Ram Nation.

Ram Truck and its dealers will access the Ram Nation database to bring volunteers and organizations together when a need or opportunity arises.

Types of Ram Nation projects could include working with the First Response Team of America or other organizations in times of disasters across America or working with community nonprofit organizations on initiatives, such as planting or harvesting crops for local food banks, collecting and delivering supplies, clearing debris or transporting people.

