Ram Truck Celebrates 10-year Anniversary of Becoming Stand-alone Brand With 'Power of Innovation' Marketing Campaign

A decade strong, Ram Truck is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of becoming a stand-alone brand with the launch of the "Power of Innovation," a multimedia campaign that showcases the brand's decade-long and ongoing commitment to building the industry's most innovative and award-winning trucks.

The campaign includes three new broadcast videos, all-new digital content that can be viewed on the Ram brand's digital and social media channels, including RamTrucks.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as new content featured on the Ram brand's social series #RamDoesThat.

"Power of Innovation marks the 10-year anniversary of Ram as a stand-alone truck brand, created with a distinct DNA and a commitment to building the best trucks for our customers," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA – North America. "This campaign brings to life the innovations that Ram has made in those 10 short years and honors the brand values that we share with our fans. As we look to the future, hard work, integrity, innovation and dedication to service will continue to guide our decisions and sit at the core of our marketing efforts."

Launching with a one-minute video called "Power of Innovation," which made its debut this past September at the State Fair of Texas, the spot speaks to how Ram Truck chose to reinvent itself as a stand-alone brand, dedicate itself to truck customers, go on to gain recognition from its peers and in just 10 short years went on to reimagine, redesign and rebuild groundbreaking trucks from the ground up, and continue to write the future and lead the way in innovation, durability, technology and efficiency.

The "Power of Innovation" 60-second spot will air via broadcast this Saturday, Oct. 5, along with two new 30-second spots, "Bed" and "HEMI®," all of which can also be viewed on Ram's official YouTube Channel.

In addition to the new broadcast placements, the "Power of Innovation" campaign features new digital content that will roll out in the coming weeks, all of which can be viewed on the brand's digital and social media channels, including Ramtrucks.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. New content will also be featured on the Ram Truck brand social series #RamDoesThat, which highlights real life Ram truck owners, including outdoor enthusiasts, photographers, restauranteurs and environmental activists, each showcasing how the features on their Ram truck enable unlimited capabilities and unique experiences in their everyday lives.

"Power of Innovation" was created in partnership with the Ram Truck brand the Dallas-based agency The Richards Group.

"Bed" and "HEMI" were created in partnership with the Ram Truck brand and the Doner Agency.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

