Ram Truck Customers Receive Industry-first Listening Experience With SiriusXM's New 'Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora'

Ram and SiriusXM today announced another industry-first feature for Ram truck customers. 2020 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 and Chassis Cab trucks equipped with Ram's class-leading Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen will offer SiriusXM's new "Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora," which deliver a combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service.

Ram truck owners with a SiriusXM All Access subscription, using the SiriusXM with 360L platform on their Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen, can create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to. On their touchscreen, subscribers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want.

Previous model-year Ram truck owners aren't left out. Via over-the-air software updates in the fourth quarter of this year, 2019 Ram trucks with Uconnect 12-inch screen will receive updates granting access to these features. Early-build 2020 Ram trucks equipped with Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen will receive the update in October.

Another new feature available to Ram customers using SiriusXM with 360L is Sports Notifications. This enables the subscriber to select their favorite teams and get an on-screen notification when their team's game is on, then easily tune into that game with the touch of a button. The SiriusXM Sports Notification feature will be available next month on 2020 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 and Chassis Cab trucks and on 2019 Ram 1500 models with the fourth-quarter update.

SiriusXM subscribers will be notified of the update on their Uconnect 12-inch screen.

Ram trucks were the first to offer SiriusXM with 360L, SiriusXM's groundbreaking next-generation platform, when it made its debut last year. SiriusXM with 360L delivers more SiriusXM channels and variety to the vehicle by delivering content via both satellite and streaming. It gives the user more choice at their fingertips and allows for a more personalized "lean back" experience as SiriusXM serves them content recommendations based on their listening preferences. Drivers and their passengers will find it easier to discover more of what SiriusXM offers, including exclusive SiriusXM On Demand programming. Ram customers can also manage their SiriusXM account, renew their subscription and contact SiriusXM through the touchscreen on the dash when their vehicle is parked.

About Uconnect

Launched in 2003, Uconnect systems are FCA's in-vehicle connectivity centers, designed to keep consumers connected, entertained and, most importantly, focused on the road. FCA vehicles offer Uconnect systems that provide drivers with a range of available communication, navigation, entertainment features and connected services. FCA continues to enrich the easy-to-use Uconnect systems' features and services by delivering various vehicle enhancements via over-the-air software update capability. This over-the-air software update capability, deployed automatically via wireless cellular networks, enables product enhancements, security updates and improved compatibility with mobile devices to be applied at no cost to FCA US vehicle owners and without a service appointment.

An included trial of connected services also is available on properly equipped vehicles. These real-time services include a monthly vehicle health report, vehicle health alert, a smartphone app that enables owners to remotely lock, unlock or start their vehicle, locate their vehicle and more; and SOS Call and Assist Buttons on the rearview mirror that will connect vehicle owners to help at the push of a button.

Vehicle owners can access and control their Uconnect systems' features and services by using advanced voice recognition technology, convenient steering wheel controls and intuitive touchscreens or traditional knobs and buttons, as well as the Uconnect app and Vehicle Brand Owner Site to remotely deploy secure commands to the vehicle.

About SiriusXM All Access

Ram trucks equipped with SiriusXM receive a one-year subscription to the premium SiriusXM All Access package, providing customers with more than 200 channels of programming, featuring Howard Stern, ad-free music, plus live pro and college sports, entertainment, news and comedy. All Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM content outside the vehicle on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com. For more info on all that SiriusXM offers go to www.SiriusXM.com.

