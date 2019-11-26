Ram Trucks Lead Parade Floats at 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Ram is kicking off the holiday season as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and, for the fifth consecutive year, more than 20 Ram trucks will be towing all the floats. This year's parade is unique as four Ram trucks will be fully wrapped to complement the float designs of Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant®, Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Mount Rushmore's American Pride by South Dakota Department of Tourism and last, but certainly not least, Ram will be in full holiday spirit as it tows the star of the parade, Santa Claus.

"It is with great pride that the Ram Truck brand celebrates five years of aligning with the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "This is truly a cultural moment and in this season of thanks, we are honored to be just a small part of the magic that happens as our full portfolio of award-winning trucks pulls these floats down the streets of Manhattan."

In total, the Ram truck brand provided the Macy's parade with 65 trucks and Ram ProMaster commercial vans, many of which are used for behind-the-scenes functions leading up to the parade start. Ram will not only help transport the floats down the parade route, but will also assist in moving other parade materials needed to produce the annual spectacle, from tool containers to costumes and much more, in the lead up to the start of the procession on Thanksgiving Day.

Approximately 3.5 million spectators in New York City and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide see the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade each year, marking the official start to the holiday season. The parade is broadcast nationwide Thursday, Nov. 28 on NBC, beginning at 9 a.m. in all time zones.

In addition to parade day fun, the brand is teaming up with Macy's and its partners to again demonstrate Ram heavy-duty trucks' incredible towing capability by bringing back the #RamWillTowThat social media campaign, which first launched during the lead-up to the 2019 Big Game telecast, via the Ram's official Twitter and Facebook pages. Each video features the Ram 3500 towing a gigantic item related to each of the brand's parade elements.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the perfect event to bring back our fun and unique #RamWillTowThat campaign," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA – North America. "Partnering with some of the most iconic brands who participate in the parade allows us to creatively demonstrate to our fans on social media how the magic of the moment could not happen without the power of Ram trucks."

The Ram Truck brand campaign was created in partnership with Highdive.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

