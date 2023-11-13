Ramaco Chairman and CEO Scheduled to Appear on CNBC on Monday, November 13, Fox Business Channel on Wednesday, November 15

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Chairman and CEO Randall Atkins is scheduled to appear on CNBC and Fox Business Channel this week.

Atkins is scheduled to speak with CNBC anchor Kelly Evans on the show "The Exchange" on Monday, November 13, between 1:30-2:00pm. On Wednesday, November 15 he is scheduled to speak with Fox Business anchor Liz Claman on the show "The Claman Countdown" between 3:00-4:00pm.

This follows the publication of a profile on the Company in the Wall Street Journal last week, titled "The $2 Million Coal Mine That Might Hold a $37 Billion Treasure." The newspaper covered Ramaco's Brook Mine project and the discovery of rare earth elements at the site by the Company and government researchers at the Department of Energy's national labratories. Additional information and data on the discovery may be found at www.ramacoresources.com.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania, as well as an emerging potential producer of rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the company and researchers from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory have discovered potentially world-class deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

Points of Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] or 859-244-7455

MEDIA: press@ramacometc.com

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.