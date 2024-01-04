Ramaco Chairman and CEO Scheduled to Appear on Sky News on Friday, January 5, and BBC World TV on Wednesday, January 10

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Chairman and CEO Randall Atkins is scheduled to appear for an interview at two United Kingdom television outlets over the next week.

Atkins is first scheduled to appear on the Sky News program "Business Live" with host Ian King on Friday, January 5, at roughly 11:45am GMT in London.

He is then scheduled to appear on BBC World TV's "BBC World Business Report" on Wednesday, January 10 at 5:30am GMT in London.

During these appearances, Atkins expects to discuss Ramaco's Brook Mine project and the discovery of rare earth elements at the site by the Company and government researchers at the Department of Energy's national laboratories, as well as the company's overall metallurgical coal business. This rare earth project was the subject of a Wall Street Journal article late last year, titled "The $2 Million Coal Mine That Might Hold a $37 Billion Treasure," as well as appearances on both CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and Fox Business Channel. Additional information and data on the discovery may be found at www.ramacoresources.com.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania, as well as an emerging potential producer of rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the company and researchers from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory have discovered potentially world-class deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

