Ramaco Resources Board Member Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto Appointed as Head of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) congratulates board member Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, who has been appointed as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality by Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Giacometto previously served as Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) during the Trump administration. She is biologist, lawyer, and a conservationist. Following this tenure in public service at the Federal level, she was CEO of the nonprofit organization, the International Order of T. Roosevelt, which focused on the conservation of ecosystems and wildlife.

"Aurelia has been an invaluable member of the Ramaco board, who leads our Technology Committee in exploring alternative uses for coal to make advanced carbon products and materials. We take great pride for her with this appointment and wish her the very best in this new important role," said Randall Atkins, Chairman and CEO of Ramaco. "The people of Louisiana, as well as that state's environment, will be well served with her at the helm of this department."

Prior to service at FWS, Giacometto was the Assistant Corporate Counsel at Alltech, an all-natural international animal feed and agriculture corporation, where she was the legal contact for the Crop Science division. In addition to her position on Ramaco's board, she also serves on the boards of the Foundation of Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF); and Steamboat Institute. She is a member of the Colossal BioSciences' Advisory Board, Ducks Unlimited Conservation Policy Committee, and the National Rifle Association's Hunting and Conservation Committee.

"Louisiana is unique in its natural resources, which attract many people to the State," said Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto. "I look forward to bringing my background and experience in science and conservation to serve the Governor and the great people of Louisiana."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania, as well as an emerging potential producer of rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, where the company and researchers from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory have discovered potentially world-class deposits of rare earth elements. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

Contact:

Ramaco: [email protected] — 859.244.7455

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.