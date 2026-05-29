Ramaco Resources CEO Randall W. Atkins Appears on CNBC's Morning Call to Discuss Critical Minerals and Energy Market Trends

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, (NASDAQ: METC, METCB) ("Ramaco") announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Randall W. Atkins, appeared on CNBC's Morning Call to discuss the Company's coal and critical minerals platform in Central Appalachia and Wyoming, and the impact on global coal markets amid energy market disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

During the interview, Randall W. Atkins highlighted Ramaco's development of its exploratory Brook Mine project in Sheridan, Wyoming. The project is positioned to contribute to domestic supply chains for materials essential to advanced technologies, energy systems, and national security applications.

Mr. Atkins noted that the Company raised nearly $1 billion over the past year, positioning Ramaco to invest in and execute on the Brook Mine project and advance its broader critical minerals strategy.

Mr. Atkins also addressed the impact of geopolitical instability on global energy markets stemming from the war in Iran and the recent increase in coal pricing across international markets. Atkins emphasized that approximately two-thirds of the Company's metallurgical coal production is exported to international markets, underscoring Ramaco's exposure to global pricing dynamics.

Ramaco is uniquely positioned as both a leading producer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in Central Appalachia—serving global steel markets—and as an emerging developer of a rare earths and critical minerals platform in Wyoming. This dual-platform strategy enables the Company to balance near-term cash flow from its current metallurgical coal operations with potential long-term growth tied to critical materials development.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and exploring a coal, rare earth and other critical minerals project in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are located in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property near Sheridan, Wyoming (the "Brook Mine"). The Brook Mine remains an exploration stage property, and no assurance can be given that it will be successfully developed into a commercial scale mine or that any inferred mineral resources estimated will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources or eventually mineral reserves. Contiguous to the Brook Mine, the Company operates a carbon research facility related to the potential production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to future production volumes and sales, anticipated capital expenditures, expected demand for metallurgical coal, the development and commercialization of the Brook Mine rare earth and critical mineral project, projected operating costs and margins, and the Company's financial guidance and outlook. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning guidance, future events, anticipated revenue, future demand and production levels, macroeconomic trends, the development of ongoing projects, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, the ability to successfully increase production at our existing met coal complexes in accordance with the Company's growth initiatives, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States and foreign governments, the further decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads, the Company's ability to successfully develop the exploratory Brook Mine rare earth and critical mineral project, including whether the Company's exploration target and estimates for such mine are realized, the timing of the initial production of rare earth concentrates, the development of a pilot and ultimately a full scale commercial processing facility. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not meet the threshold for reserve modifying factors, such as estimated economic viability, that would allow for conversion to mineral reserves. There is no certainty that any part of the inferred mineral resources estimated at Brook Mine will be converted into higher confidence mineral resources and eventually mineral reserves in the future. Rare earth and critical minerals are a new initiative for us and, as such, has required and will continue to require us to make significant investments to build out our rare earth and other critical mineral capabilities.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.