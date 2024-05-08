Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces Increase and Term Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Company's principal lender, KeyBank, N.A. ("KeyBank"), has now led a bank syndicate that increased the Company's overall credit facility to $275 million (the "Facility"). This consists of an aggregate revolving commitment of $200 million with an accordion feature for an additional $75 million available upon mutual agreement. The term of the Facility has also been extended to five years expiring in 2029.

KeyBank served as Lead Arranger, Sole Book Runner, and administrative agent for the Facility, while Cadence Bank served as Syndication Agent. Associated Bank and City National Bank of West Virginia both served as Co-Documentation Agents. Two other banking partners were also part of the overall syndicated Facility.

"We are very pleased to have deepened our banking relationship with KeyBank and our syndicate partners. We sincerely appreciate their continued support of our Company through the years since 2018. We view this new Facility as a validation of that relationship and testimony to our conservative credit culture and structure," said Randall Atkins, Ramaco's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The increased Facility now provides us not only extra financial capacity by its size but also meaningful financial flexibility by the extension of the term until 2029. As we look to grow on many fronts, we intend to continue our prudent financial and debt discipline as we move ahead. As before, our focus will be on increasing our metallurgical production profile, returning capital to our shareholders and advancing our critical mineral rare earth development."

"KeyBank continues to be impressed with Ramaco management team's ability to execute according to their growth plan," said Chris Trimbach, Senior Vice President of KeyBank for Central Indiana. "We are pleased to upsize our credit facility to further support that growth and look forward to our continued partnership."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

