Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces Key Executive Promotions

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of four employees into senior executive roles within the Company. John Marcum has been promoted to Executive Vice President in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer, Sabrina Duba has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Operations, Toby Edwards has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Mining Operations and Scott Spears has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Finance.

Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, congratulated the four executives on their recent promotions.

"We are extremely proud to announce the promotion of these four senior executives as we start 2023. They have been integral to the success of our Company throughout the years and hopefully for many more" said Atkins. "Each one of these individual promotions has come about from recognition of their hard work and dedication, and we are grateful to work alongside them as we continue to grow Ramaco."

Sabrina Duba was one of the Company's first employees joining Ramaco in 2016. Over her 23-year career she has served in various operational, accounting and finance roles for other public Central Appalachian coal companies. She has been the Vice President of Operations – Reporting and Support since November 2016.

Toby Edwards joined Ramaco in 2017 and over his 24-year career in the coal industry he has served in various operations roles for a variety of public Central Appalachian coal companies. He has been Vice President – Surface Mining since June 2017.

John Marcum has been with the Company since 2018 and previously served in various accounting roles for a variety of public Central Appalachian coal companies for over 30 years. He has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since July 2019 and oversees all accounting functions.

Scott Spears has been with the Company since 2020 and has previously served in various executive roles in the coal industry including as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer over his 30-year career. He has served as the Vice President – Finance since July 2021 and will continue to oversee SEC compliance and general financial statement preparation.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

