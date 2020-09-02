Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces New Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Barkley J. Sturgill Jr. as the Company's senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. Mr. Sturgill will oversee all of the Company's legal and regulatory matters working from its Lexington, Kentucky office.

Mr. Sturgill brings to Ramaco over three decades of legal experience, almost exclusively focused on matters related to natural resources and coal. Prior to joining Ramaco, he had spent the past fourteen years at Arch Resources as its Assistant General Counsel.

Prior to Arch, Sturgill served as Chief Legal Counsel for the coal operations of The Brink's Company, and Senior Corporate Counsel for Massey Energy Company. He spent his early career in private practice, including as a charter shareholder for Kentucky firm of Fitzpatrick, Osborne & Sturgill, PSC where he focused primarily on mineral and coal-related matters. Mr. Sturgill holds a bachelor of arts degree from Washington & Lee University and a juris doctor from Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

"BJ is one of the most experienced and top legal minds in the industry, with a deep well of knowledge on the complex issues that face a growing coal company in today's modern market," said Randall Atkins, Ramaco's Executive Chairman. "As Ramaco lays the groundwork for future growth, we are fortunate to now have his wise counsel as a member of our senior executive team."

Mr. Sturgill stated, "Ramaco is quickly growing into one of the most stable and well-positioned suppliers of metallurgical coal, with a structure meant to weather storms like the one the industry is currently facing. There are many opportunities on the horizon for the company, and I look forward to joining Ramaco's senior executive team to contribute to its future growth."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines operating from two mining complexes at this time.

News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com.

