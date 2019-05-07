Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Net income of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million, was our second highest Adjusted EBITDA quarterly figure ever, despite the lingering effects of the November silo failure.
- Elk Creek cash costs were $63 per ton. As a result, we now expect 2019 cash costs at Elk Creek of $63-$67 per ton lowered from prior guidance of $63-$69 per ton.
- Elk Creek prep plant is expected to be fully operational before the end of the second quarter of 2019, in line with previous expectations.
- The Company is now on track to achieve record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019.
May 07, 2019, 17:11 ET
LEXINGTON, Ky., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco," "Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today reported first quarter net income of $6.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to a net income of $5.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity-based compensation expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. For frame of reference, without the negative impact from lower priced carryover tons resulting from November's silo failure, first quarter 2019 net income would have been approximately $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $16 million. Despite this, Adjusted EBITDA from the first quarter of 2019 was the Company's second highest quarter since operations began.
First Quarter 2019 Summary
Year over Year Comparison
First quarter 2019 revenues were $57.5 million, an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Company production was 478,000 tons in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 26% compared to 380,000 tons in the first quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 39% from approximately $28 per ton in the first quarter of 2018 to approximately $39 per ton in the first quarter of 2019. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $63 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $62 in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter pricing per ton of $104 on overall Company produced tons, while a quarterly record, was negatively impacted by approximately $5 per ton due to carryover tons from 2018 that were priced well below 2019 levels.
Quarter over Quarter Comparison
First quarter 2019 revenues were up 30% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Company production of 478,000 tons in the first quarter of 2019 was up 16% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 26% from approximately $31 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2018 to approximately $39 per ton in the first quarter of 2019. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $63 in the first quarter of 2019, which is flat versus fourth quarter 2018 results.
Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman remarked, "I am extremely proud that we've emerged from the operational challenges of the November silo failure at Elk Creek as an even stronger and more resilient company. We managed to produce our second-best quarter of Adjusted EBITDA ever. This was despite the carryover headwinds which we knew would cause the Elk Creek prep plant to run below capacity in the first quarter. We were also dealing with a massive coal stockpile situation at Elk Creek from the fourth quarter which curtailed full production capacity. The plant at Elk Creek still remains on track to be functioning at full capacity before the end of the second quarter of 2019. This will then mostly alleviate the operational burden and financial impacts we have been dealing with since early November. Since we are well underway, I am also pleased to say that although we still have seven weeks to go, we now expect that the second quarter Adjusted EBITDA will be the highest on record for Ramaco Resources. I also anticipate Ramaco will be generating substantial cash flow throughout the rest of the year."
Additional Financial Results
The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.9 million of cash on hand, $27.3 million of accounts receivable and $19.5 million of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. Free cash flow generated during 2019, as well as borrowings available through the Revolving Credit Facility, are expected to be used to fund working capital, mine expansion and related capital expenditures.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $1.4 million for an annual effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%. Actual cash taxes payable for 2019 are expected to be less than $0.2 million.
Capital expenditures totaled approximately $8.2 million during the first quarter of 2019. This figure compared favorably to capital expenditures of approximately $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, and approximately $12.8 million during the first quarter of 2018, which is a 36% year over year decline.
Operational Results
The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:
|
Three months ended
|
In thousands, except per ton amounts
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Sales Volume
|
Company
|
443
|
315
|
403
|
Purchased
|
35
|
95
|
119
|
Total
|
478
|
410
|
522
|
Company Production
|
Elk Creek Mining Complex
|
440
|
408
|
360
|
Berwind Development Deep Mine
|
32
|
15
|
20
|
Total
|
472
|
423
|
380
|
Company Financial Metrics(a)
|
Average revenue per ton
|
$ 104
|
$ 96
|
$ 91
|
Average cash costs of coal sold
|
$ 68
|
$ 68
|
$ 65
|
Average cash margin per ton
|
$ 36
|
$ 28
|
$ 26
|
Elk Creek Financial Metrics(a)
|
Average revenue per ton
|
$ 102
|
$ 94
|
$ 90
|
Average cash costs of coal sold
|
$ 63
|
$ 63
|
$ 62
|
Average cash margin per ton
|
$ 39
|
$ 31
|
$ 28
|
Purchased Coal Financial Metrics(a)
|
Average revenue per ton
|
$ 127
|
$ 103
|
$ 100
|
Average cash costs of coal sold
|
$ 108
|
$ 97
|
$ 89
|
Average cash margin per ton
|
$ 19
|
$ 6
|
$ 11
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$ 8,199
|
$ 8,254
|
$ 12,769
|
(a) Excludes transportation.
2019 Outlook
Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, "The operating team at Elk Creek has done a tremendous job in overcoming the challenges of the November silo failure. Our first quarter 2019 cash costs came in at $63 per ton at Elk Creek despite our prep plant and stockpile issues. Our Elk Creek costs are easily in the first quartile of the U.S. metallurgical coal cost curve. Given our ability to control costs this quarter in the face of such challenging operational issues, we are now guiding to an overall lower 2019 cash cost per ton outlook at Elk Creek from $63-$69 per ton to $63-$67 per ton."
"On the pricing front, Ramaco's coal continues to be well received by both legacy and new domestic and international customers alike. For 2019, we now have over 1.7 million tons committed and priced at $113 per ton versus roughly 1.6 million tons committed and priced at $113/ton at the time of our year-end 2018 results. We also have an additional 0.3 million tons committed at index pricing for sale in 2019."
"In terms of our Berwind development deep mine, we continue to anticipate that by mid-2020, we should reach the more prolific Pocahontas #4 low-vol coal seam, with ultimate full annual production of approximately 750,000 tons. Given seam thickness we anticipate future cash mine cost in that seam in the $80 per ton range, with the potential for future logistical cost improvement. As a reminder, in 2019 we still expect to mine approximately 250,000 tons at Berwind in the thinner Pocahontas #3 seam."
Randall Atkins noted that, "As Berwind ramps up production, and Elk Creek continues to produce as expected, we hope to reach a 2.5 million ton annual production rate in 2020, even without any proposed new development activities. This level should increase to approximately 4.5 million tons by 2023 through capital investments in organic growth at our existing properties. Having emerged from the silo failure as a stronger company than before, we will be discussing with the board of directors the possibility of accelerating some new attractive opportunities to increase production, that we had originally planned for development in later years. These include a possible expansion of the Elk Creek preparation plant to add an additional 500,000 tons above the current nameplate capacity, with a corresponding increase in production. We are also exploring putting in a new High Vol A mine at our Knox Creek complex which will mine in the Tiller and Jawbone seams. We expect this new mine to provide the potential for an additional 500,000 ton per annum at full production. We would note that our 2019 capital expenditure guidance of $35-$40 million does not reflect the expenditures for any of these projects. As we proceed in the analysis and approvals for these projects, we will provide further guidance."
|
2019 Estimated Production, Sales, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
2019 Guidance
|
2018 Actuals
|
Company Production
|
Elk Creek
|
1,600
|
-
|
1,900
|
1,669
|
Berwind Development Deep Mine
|
200
|
-
|
300
|
81
|
Total
|
1,800
|
-
|
2,200
|
1,750
|
Sales Mix
|
Metallurgical
|
1,925
|
-
|
2,300
|
2,066
|
Steam
|
75
|
-
|
100
|
82
|
2,000
|
-
|
2,400
|
2,148
|
Cost Per Ton
|
Elk Creek
|
$63
|
-
|
$67
|
$60
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$35,000
|
-
|
$40,000
|
$48,137
|
Committed 2019 Sales Volume (a)
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
Volume
|
Average Price
|
Company:
|
Domestic, fixed priced
|
1,548
|
$113
|
Export, fixed priced
|
169
|
$122
|
Total, fixed priced
|
1,717
|
$113
|
Domestic, indexed
|
230
|
Export, indexed
|
44
|
Total, indexed priced
|
274
|
Total Committed Company Tons
|
1,991
|
(a) As of March 31, 2019
About Ramaco Resources, Inc.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.
News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 to present its results for the first quarter of 2019.
The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cynyf3sv.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning future events, anticipated revenues, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, or unexpected decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
Revenues
|
$ 57,460
|
$ 55,943
|
Cost and expenses
|
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
41,006
|
44,331
|
Asset retirement obligation accretion
|
128
|
123
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,116
|
2,438
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
3,960
|
3,431
|
Total cost and expenses
|
49,210
|
50,323
|
Operating income
|
8,250
|
5,620
|
Other income
|
298
|
489
|
Interest expense, net
|
(307)
|
(100)
|
Income before taxes
|
8,241
|
6,009
|
Income tax expense
|
1,358
|
743
|
Net income
|
$ 6,883
|
$ 5,266
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.13
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.13
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
40,604
|
39,905
|
Diluted
|
40,652
|
40,142
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
In thousands, except share amounts
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,939
|
$ 6,951
|
Accounts receivable
|
27,285
|
10,729
|
Inventories
|
15,027
|
14,185
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,958
|
3,154
|
Total current assets
|
46,209
|
35,019
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
156,343
|
149,205
|
Advanced coal royalties
|
3,126
|
3,045
|
Other assets
|
1,013
|
975
|
Total Assets
|
$ 206,691
|
$ 188,244
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 15,247
|
$ 16,393
|
Accrued expenses
|
9,124
|
8,094
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
292
|
71
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
Other
|
116
|
287
|
Total current liabilities
|
29,779
|
29,845
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
12,657
|
12,707
|
Long-term debt, net
|
13,737
|
4,474
|
Deferred tax liability
|
1,450
|
109
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
182
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
57,805
|
47,135
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
—
|
—
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 260,000,000 shares authorized, 40,832,467and 40,082,467 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
408
|
401
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
151,813
|
150,926
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(3,335)
|
(10,218)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
148,886
|
141,109
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 206,691
|
$ 188,244
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
Statement of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
In thousands
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 6,883
|
$ 5,266
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
128
|
123
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,116
|
2,438
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
14
|
48
|
Stock-based compensation
|
894
|
551
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
1,341
|
709
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
(16,556)
|
(16,331)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,196
|
(1,464)
|
Inventories
|
(842)
|
(74)
|
Advanced coal royalties
|
(81)
|
—
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
144
|
44
|
Accounts payable
|
(4,159)
|
8,562
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,031
|
3,564
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
(5,891)
|
3,436
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(8,199)
|
(12,769)
|
Proceeds from maturities of investment securities
|
-
|
5,200
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
(8,199)
|
(7,569)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
26,500
|
6,000
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(17,251)
|
—
|
Repayments of financed insurance payable
|
(171)
|
(220)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
-
|
(257)
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
9,078
|
5,523
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,012)
|
1,390
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
6,951
|
5,934
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 1,939
|
$ 7,324
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
In thousands
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 6,883
|
$ 5,266
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,116
|
2,438
|
Interest expense, net
|
307
|
100
|
Income taxes
|
1,358
|
743
|
EBITDA
|
12,664
|
8,547
|
Stock-based compensation
|
894
|
551
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
|
128
|
123
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 13,686
|
$ 9,221
Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton
Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenues less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as it enables investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenues and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:
Non-GAAP revenue per ton
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
In thousands, except per ton amounts
|
Revenues
|
$ 52,486
|
$ 4,974
|
$ 57,460
|
$ 42,959
|
$ 12,984
|
$ 55,943
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)
|
Transportation costs
|
6,636
|
531
|
7,167
|
6,106
|
1,148
|
7,254
|
Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)
|
$ 45,850
|
$ 4,443
|
$ 50,293
|
$ 36,853
|
$ 11,836
|
$ 48,689
|
Tons sold
|
443
|
35
|
478
|
403
|
119
|
522
|
Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)
|
$ 104
|
$ 127
|
$ 105
|
$ 91
|
$ 100
|
$ 93
|
Three Months December 31, 2018
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
Revenues (a)
|
$ 33,342
|
$ 10,845
|
$ 44,187
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)
|
Transportation costs
|
3,108
|
1,013
|
4,121
|
Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)
|
$ 30,234
|
$ 9,832
|
$ 40,066
|
Tons sold
|
315
|
95
|
410
|
Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)
|
$ 96
|
$ 103
|
$ 98
Non-GAAP cash cost per ton
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
In thousands, except per ton amounts
|
Cost of sales
|
$ 36,710
|
$ 4,296
|
$ 41,006
|
$ 32,435
|
$ 11,896
|
$ 44,331
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales
|
Transportation costs
|
6,636
|
531
|
7,167
|
6,361
|
1,221
|
7,582
|
Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales
|
$ 30,074
|
$ 3,765
|
$ 33,839
|
$ 26,074
|
$ 10,675
|
$ 36,749
|
Tons sold
|
443
|
35
|
478
|
403
|
119
|
522
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$ 68
|
$ 108
|
$ 71
|
$ 65
|
$ 90
|
$ 70
|
Three months ended December 31, 2018
|
Company
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
Cost of sales(a)
|
$ 24,521
|
$ 10,437
|
$ 34,958
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales
|
Transportation costs
|
3,049
|
1,197
|
4,246
|
Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales
|
$ 21,472
|
$ 9,240
|
$ 30,712
|
Tons sold
|
315
|
95
|
410
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$ 68
|
$ 97
|
$ 75
We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate.
SOURCE Ramaco Resources
