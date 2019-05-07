Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco," "Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today reported first quarter net income of $6.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as compared to a net income of $5.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity-based compensation expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. For frame of reference, without the negative impact from lower priced carryover tons resulting from November's silo failure, first quarter 2019 net income would have been approximately $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $16 million. Despite this, Adjusted EBITDA from the first quarter of 2019 was the Company's second highest quarter since operations began.

First Quarter 2019 Summary

Year over Year Comparison

First quarter 2019 revenues were $57.5 million, an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Company production was 478,000 tons in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 26% compared to 380,000 tons in the first quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 39% from approximately $28 per ton in the first quarter of 2018 to approximately $39 per ton in the first quarter of 2019. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $63 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $62 in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter pricing per ton of $104 on overall Company produced tons, while a quarterly record, was negatively impacted by approximately $5 per ton due to carryover tons from 2018 that were priced well below 2019 levels.

Quarter over Quarter Comparison

First quarter 2019 revenues were up 30% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Company production of 478,000 tons in the first quarter of 2019 was up 16% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek improved by 26% from approximately $31 per ton in the fourth quarter of 2018 to approximately $39 per ton in the first quarter of 2019. Cash mine costs per ton on Company produced and sold coal at Elk Creek were $63 in the first quarter of 2019, which is flat versus fourth quarter 2018 results.

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman remarked, "I am extremely proud that we've emerged from the operational challenges of the November silo failure at Elk Creek as an even stronger and more resilient company. We managed to produce our second-best quarter of Adjusted EBITDA ever. This was despite the carryover headwinds which we knew would cause the Elk Creek prep plant to run below capacity in the first quarter. We were also dealing with a massive coal stockpile situation at Elk Creek from the fourth quarter which curtailed full production capacity. The plant at Elk Creek still remains on track to be functioning at full capacity before the end of the second quarter of 2019. This will then mostly alleviate the operational burden and financial impacts we have been dealing with since early November. Since we are well underway, I am also pleased to say that although we still have seven weeks to go, we now expect that the second quarter Adjusted EBITDA will be the highest on record for Ramaco Resources. I also anticipate Ramaco will be generating substantial cash flow throughout the rest of the year."

Additional Financial Results

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.9 million of cash on hand, $27.3 million of accounts receivable and $19.5 million of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. Free cash flow generated during 2019, as well as borrowings available through the Revolving Credit Facility, are expected to be used to fund working capital, mine expansion and related capital expenditures.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $1.4 million for an annual effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%. Actual cash taxes payable for 2019 are expected to be less than $0.2 million.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $8.2 million during the first quarter of 2019. This figure compared favorably to capital expenditures of approximately $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, and approximately $12.8 million during the first quarter of 2018, which is a 36% year over year decline.

Operational Results

The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:



Three months ended In thousands, except per ton amounts March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Sales Volume









Company 443

315

403 Purchased 35

95

119 Total 478

410

522











Company Production









Elk Creek Mining Complex 440

408

360 Berwind Development Deep Mine 32

15

20 Total 472

423

380











Company Financial Metrics (a)









Average revenue per ton $ 104

$ 96

$ 91 Average cash costs of coal sold $ 68

$ 68

$ 65 Average cash margin per ton $ 36

$ 28

$ 26











Elk Creek Financial Metrics (a)









Average revenue per ton $ 102

$ 94

$ 90 Average cash costs of coal sold $ 63

$ 63

$ 62 Average cash margin per ton $ 39

$ 31

$ 28











Purchased Coal Financial Metrics (a)









Average revenue per ton $ 127

$ 103

$ 100 Average cash costs of coal sold $ 108

$ 97

$ 89 Average cash margin per ton $ 19

$ 6

$ 11











Capital Expenditures $ 8,199

$ 8,254

$ 12,769























(a) Excludes transportation.











2019 Outlook

Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, "The operating team at Elk Creek has done a tremendous job in overcoming the challenges of the November silo failure. Our first quarter 2019 cash costs came in at $63 per ton at Elk Creek despite our prep plant and stockpile issues. Our Elk Creek costs are easily in the first quartile of the U.S. metallurgical coal cost curve. Given our ability to control costs this quarter in the face of such challenging operational issues, we are now guiding to an overall lower 2019 cash cost per ton outlook at Elk Creek from $63-$69 per ton to $63-$67 per ton."

"On the pricing front, Ramaco's coal continues to be well received by both legacy and new domestic and international customers alike. For 2019, we now have over 1.7 million tons committed and priced at $113 per ton versus roughly 1.6 million tons committed and priced at $113/ton at the time of our year-end 2018 results. We also have an additional 0.3 million tons committed at index pricing for sale in 2019."

"In terms of our Berwind development deep mine, we continue to anticipate that by mid-2020, we should reach the more prolific Pocahontas #4 low-vol coal seam, with ultimate full annual production of approximately 750,000 tons. Given seam thickness we anticipate future cash mine cost in that seam in the $80 per ton range, with the potential for future logistical cost improvement. As a reminder, in 2019 we still expect to mine approximately 250,000 tons at Berwind in the thinner Pocahontas #3 seam."

Randall Atkins noted that, "As Berwind ramps up production, and Elk Creek continues to produce as expected, we hope to reach a 2.5 million ton annual production rate in 2020, even without any proposed new development activities. This level should increase to approximately 4.5 million tons by 2023 through capital investments in organic growth at our existing properties. Having emerged from the silo failure as a stronger company than before, we will be discussing with the board of directors the possibility of accelerating some new attractive opportunities to increase production, that we had originally planned for development in later years. These include a possible expansion of the Elk Creek preparation plant to add an additional 500,000 tons above the current nameplate capacity, with a corresponding increase in production. We are also exploring putting in a new High Vol A mine at our Knox Creek complex which will mine in the Tiller and Jawbone seams. We expect this new mine to provide the potential for an additional 500,000 ton per annum at full production. We would note that our 2019 capital expenditure guidance of $35-$40 million does not reflect the expenditures for any of these projects. As we proceed in the analysis and approvals for these projects, we will provide further guidance."



2019 Estimated Production, Sales, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance

(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

















2019 Guidance

2018 Actuals

Company Production













Elk Creek

1,600 - 1,900

1,669

Berwind Development Deep Mine

200 - 300

81

Total

1,800 - 2,200

1,750

















Sales Mix













Metallurgical

1,925 - 2,300

2,066

Steam

75 - 100

82





2,000 - 2,400

2,148

Cost Per Ton













Elk Creek

$63 - $67

$60

















Capital Expenditures

$35,000 - $40,000

$48,137

Committed 2019 Sales Volume (a) (In thousands, except per ton amounts)





Volume Average Price Company:



Domestic, fixed priced 1,548 $113 Export, fixed priced 169 $122 Total, fixed priced 1,717 $113





Domestic, indexed 230

Export, indexed 44

Total, indexed priced 274

Total Committed Company Tons 1,991

(a) As of March 31, 2019





Ramaco Resources, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three months ended

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018 In thousands, except per share amounts





Revenues $ 57,460

$ 55,943







Cost and expenses





Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 41,006

44,331 Asset retirement obligation accretion 128

123 Depreciation and amortization 4,116

2,438 Selling, general and administrative 3,960

3,431 Total cost and expenses 49,210

50,323







Operating income 8,250

5,620







Other income 298

489 Interest expense, net (307)

(100)







Income before taxes 8,241

6,009







Income tax expense 1,358

743







Net income $ 6,883

$ 5,266







Basic and diluted earnings per share





Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.13







Weighted average common shares outstanding





Basic 40,604

39,905 Diluted 40,652

40,142

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share amounts March 31, 2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,939

$ 6,951 Accounts receivable 27,285

10,729 Inventories 15,027

14,185 Prepaid expenses 1,958

3,154 Total current assets 46,209

35,019







Property, plant and equipment, net 156,343

149,205







Advanced coal royalties 3,126

3,045 Other assets 1,013

975 Total Assets $ 206,691

$ 188,244







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 15,247

$ 16,393 Accrued expenses 9,124

8,094 Asset retirement obligations 292

71 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000

5,000 Other 116

287 Total current liabilities 29,779

29,845







Asset retirement obligations 12,657

12,707 Long-term debt, net 13,737

4,474 Deferred tax liability 1,450

109 Other long-term liabilities 182

— Total liabilities 57,805

47,135







Commitments and contingencies —

—







Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 260,000,000 shares authorized, 40,832,467and 40,082,467 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 408

401 Additional paid-in capital 151,813

150,926 Accumulated deficit (3,335)

(10,218) Total stockholders' equity 148,886

141,109 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 206,691

$ 188,244

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Statement of Cash Flows



Three months ended March 31, In thousands 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 6,883

$ 5,266 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities





Accretion of asset retirement obligations 128

123 Depreciation and amortization 4,116

2,438 Amortization of debt issuance costs 14

48 Stock-based compensation 894

551 Deferred income tax expense 1,341

709 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable (16,556)

(16,331) Prepaid expenses 1,196

(1,464) Inventories (842)

(74) Advanced coal royalties (81)

— Other assets and liabilities 144

44 Accounts payable (4,159)

8,562 Accrued expenses 1,031

3,564 Net cash from operating activities (5,891)

3,436







Cash flow from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,199)

(12,769) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities -

5,200 Net cash from investing activities (8,199)

(7,569)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings 26,500

6,000 Repayments of borrowings (17,251)

— Repayments of financed insurance payable (171)

(220) Payment of debt issuance costs -

(257) Net cash from financing activities 9,078

5,523







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,012)

1,390 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,951

5,934







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,939

$ 7,324

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.



Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 In thousands





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA





Net income (loss) $ 6,883

$ 5,266 Depreciation and amortization 4,116

2,438 Interest expense, net 307

100 Income taxes 1,358

743 EBITDA 12,664

8,547 Stock-based compensation 894

551 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 128

123 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,686

$ 9,221

Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenues less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as it enables investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenues and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total

Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total In thousands, except per ton amounts





















Revenues $ 52,486

$ 4,974

$ 57,460

$ 42,959

$ 12,984

$ 55,943 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)





















Transportation costs 6,636

531

7,167

6,106

1,148

7,254 Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine) $ 45,850

$ 4,443

$ 50,293

$ 36,853

$ 11,836

$ 48,689 Tons sold 443

35

478

403

119

522 Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine) $ 104

$ 127

$ 105

$ 91

$ 100

$ 93





Three Months December 31, 2018



Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total (In thousands, except per ton amounts)











Revenues (a)

$ 33,342

$ 10,845

$ 44,187 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)











Transportation costs

3,108

1,013

4,121 Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$ 30,234

$ 9,832

$ 40,066 Tons sold

315

95

410 Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 96

$ 103

$ 98

Non-GAAP cash cost per ton



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total

Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total In thousands, except per ton amounts





















Cost of sales $ 36,710

$ 4,296

$ 41,006

$ 32,435

$ 11,896

$ 44,331 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales





















Transportation costs 6,636

531

7,167

6,361

1,221

7,582 Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales $ 30,074

$ 3,765

$ 33,839

$ 26,074

$ 10,675

$ 36,749 Tons sold 443

35

478

403

119

522 Cash cost per ton sold $ 68

$ 108

$ 71

$ 65

$ 90

$ 70



Three months ended December 31, 2018

Company

Produced

Purchased

Coal

Total (In thousands, except per ton amounts)









Cost of sales(a) $ 24,521

$ 10,437

$ 34,958 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales









Transportation costs 3,049

1,197

4,246 Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales $ 21,472

$ 9,240

$ 30,712 Tons sold 315

95

410 Cash cost per ton sold $ 68

$ 97

$ 75

We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate.

