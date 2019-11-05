Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Ramaco's strong balance sheet, low liabilities, and low-cost mine profile position us well to withstand and opportunistically take advantage of current market weakness. Our strategy of prudent production growth remains intact.

- Adjusted EBITDA was $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was 24% above the same period in 2018. Cash costs per ton sold were negatively affected by an unusually high inventory reduction in the third quarter, with sales volume meaningfully exceeding production volume, as Ramaco worked down inventory that had built up as a result of last year's silo failure.

- Third quarter sales of Company produced tons totaled 510,000, equaling our strongest quarter on record.

- Third quarter realized pricing of $111/ton on Company produced coal was our second highest quarter on record at prices in excess of 120% of the Platt's index at our quality levels as of this release. The higher pricing secured was reflective of our decision in 2018 to commit the majority of our 2019 sales tons into the domestic markets.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today reported third quarter net income of $5.5 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net income of $6.2 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity-based compensation expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $13.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months, year over year was roughly 32% higher in 2019. Key operational and financial metrics are presented below:







Key Metrics








3Q19

2Q19

Change

3Q18

Change

3Q19 YTD

3Q18 YTD

Change

Sales of Company Produced Tons ('000)

510

499

2%

510

0%

1,452

1,406

3%

Revenue ($mm)

$61.4

$65.8

-7%

$62.2

-1%

$184.6

$183.4

1%

Cost of Sales ($mm)

$45.0

$43.2

4%

$49.4

-9%

$129.2

$141.6

-9%

Pricing of Company Produced ($/Ton)

$111

$116

-4%

$90

23%

$110

$91

21%

Cash Cost of Sales - Company Produced ($/Ton)

$80

$71

13%

$65

23%

$73

$62

18%

Cash Margins on Company Produced ($/Ton)

$31

$45

-31%

$25

24%

$37

$29

29%

Net Income ($mm)

$5.5

$10.6

-48%

$6.2

-11%

$23.0

$21.7

6%

Adjusted EBITDA ($mm)

$13.6

$19.1

-29%

$11.0

24%

$46.4

$35.2

32%

Capex ($mm)

$14.3

$11.5

24%

$12.4

15%

$34.0

$39.9

-15%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.14

$0.26

-46%

$0.15

-7%

$0.56

$0.54

4%









Third Quarter 2019 Summary

Year over Year Quarterly Comparison
Overall sales of Company produced tons in the third quarter of 2019 were 510,000 thousand tons, the same as in the third quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced coal were $31 per ton in the third quarter of 2019, up 24% over the same period of last year, arising from 2019 pricing improvements, partially offset by higher production costs.  Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA improved by 24% in the 2019 period.

2019 Quarter Over Quarter Comparison
Overall sales volumes of Company produced tons in the third quarter of 2019 were up 2% from the second quarter of 2019.  Our cash margin on Company produced coal declined in the sequential period.  This decline was caused principally by higher costs.  Cash costs per ton sold on Company produced coal were $80 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $71 in the second quarter of 2019. The $80 per ton figure includes costs of our Berwind mine, which is still in development and thus has higher cash costs. At Elk Creek, cash costs per ton sold were $73 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.6 million as compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, down 29%. Third quarter 2019 cash costs per ton sold were negatively affected by an unusually high inventory reduction, with sales volume meaningfully exceeding production volume, as Ramaco worked down inventory that had built up as a result of last year's silo failure.

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman remarked, "The met coal space is experiencing one of its periodic price downdrafts. The depth and extent of this downturn remains to be seen. Since the Company was essentially created in a similar period of market turbulence, we feel comfortable that we are structured to withstand market pressures such as today. We also remain poised to take advantage of opportunities to continue to prudently expand production, while maintaining our low cost, low debt profile."

Atkins continued, "We locked in 2019 domestic sales last year at what is now comfortably above current market prices. This year we have entered into domestic forward sales for 2020 mostly from our lower quality coal portfolio. We have preserved the sales optionality to sell our more valuable higher quality coals for export in 2020. We have additionally maintained optionality to pivot production levels to between 1.8 to 2.3 million tons next year depending on then current market conditions. Given competitive weakness with some of our higher leveraged and higher cost peers, we are also sensing both new market and asset disposition opportunities. We look forward to finishing 2019 as our strongest year ever. We approach 2020 with a sense of both discipline and opportunity."

Additional Financial Results

At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.5 million of cash on hand, $30.1 million of accounts receivable and $16.4 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Free cash flow generated during 2019, as well as borrowings available through our revolving credit facility, are expected to be used to fund working capital, mine expansion and related capital expenditures.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.7 million for an annual effective tax rate of approximately 17%. Estimated cash taxes payable for 2019 are expected to be less than $0.1 million.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $14.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 and approximately $34.0 million through the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Year to date capital expenditures includes $9.2 million of capitalized development costs primarily for the Company's Berwind development mine.  

The following summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:
















Three months ended

Nine months ended


September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

In thousands, except per ton amounts

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018
















Sales Volume














Company

510

499

510

1,452

1,406

Purchased

17

26

90

78

331

Total

527

525

600

1,530

1,737
















Company Production














Elk Creek Mining Complex

405

423

422

1,269

1,260

Berwind Development Deep Mine

55

53

27

140

67

Total

460

476

449

1,409

1,327
















Company Financial Metrics(a)














Average revenue per ton

$

111

$

116

$

90

$

110

$

90

Average cash costs of coal sold

80

71

65

73

62

Average cash margin per ton

$

31

$

45

$

25

$

37

$

28
















Elk Creek Financial Metrics(a)














Average revenue per ton

$

109

$

115

$

88

$

109

$

89

Average cash costs of coal sold

73

66

63

68

60

Average cash margin per ton

$

36

$

49

$

25

$

41

$

29
















Purchased Coal Financial Metrics(a)














Average revenue per ton

$

131

$

124

$

101

$

127

$

100

Average cash costs of coal sold

113

123

97

114

95

Average cash margin per ton

$

18

$

1

$

4

$

13

$

5
















Capital Expenditures

$

14,306

$

11,538

$

12,405

$

34,043

$

39,883

(a)  Excludes transportation.

Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, "It is no secret that current market conditions are challenging. However, Ramaco's low cost, low debt, and low legacy liability profile allows us to make prudent, long-term decisions, that many others don't have the luxury of doing."

"Our decision to sell the majority of our tons into the domestic market has served us well in 2019. We are essentially sold out for 2019, with approximately 1.9 million tons of committed fixed priced business at roughly $110 per ton. For 2020, we have entered into new commitments totaling roughly 1.3 million tons at average prices of $91 per ton. The placement of these tons in 2020 creates a predictable baseload level of sales to support our existing mines. While the overall pricing decline is due to a number of factors, including weak domestic and export steel markets, I would note that two thirds of the coal that we committed for 2020 is our lesser quality product. This change from last year was largely due to more higher quality high vol A coal having come back to the domestic market in 2020, putting pressure on the high vol A/B type coals. As a result, we targeted shipping the majority of our higher quality coal into the export market in 2020."

2019 Estimated Production, Sales, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance

(In thousands, except per ton amounts)









2019 Guidance

2018 Actuals







Company Production





Elk Creek

1,630

1,669

Berwind Development Deep Mine

200

81

Total

1,830

1,750







Sales Mix





Metallurgical

1,920

2,066

Steam

50

82

Total

1,970

2,148







Cost Per Ton (a)





Elk Creek

$

66

$

60







Capital Expenditures (b)

$

34,500

$

43,400

(a)  Cost per ton guidance does not include the potential impact of inventory adjustments.

(b)  Capital expenditure guidance excludes capitalized development costs.

Committed 2019 Sales Volume (c)

(In thousands, except per ton amounts)








Volume

Average Price

Committed 2019 Sales Volume




Domestic, fixed priced

1,458

$

110

Export, fixed priced

447

$

111

Total, fixed priced

1,905

$

110

Indexed priced

90


Total committed tons

1,995



(c)  As of September 30, 2019, amounts include less than 0.1 million tons of purchased coal and less than 0.1 million tons of thermal coal by-product.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to present its results for the third quarter of 2019. Our third quarter 2019 slide deck will be available at https://www.ramacoresources.com/investors-center/events-calendar/ immediately before the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rvreh2o.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning 2019 guidance, future events, anticipated revenue, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, or unexpected decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
















Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 

In thousands, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018













Revenue

$

61,380

$

62,166

$

184,601

$

183,387













Cost and expenses











Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

44,983

49,406

129,208

141,597

Asset retirement obligation accretion

128

124

383

370

Depreciation and amortization

5,353

3,348

14,291

8,741

Selling, general and administrative

4,464

3,484

13,127

10,608

Total cost and expenses

54,928

56,362

157,009

161,316

Operating income



6,452

5,804

27,592

22,071

Other income

573

1,036

1,063

2,038

Interest expense, net

(342)

(566)

(951)

(980)

Income before tax

6,683

6,274

27,704

23,129

Income tax expense

1,133

63

4,658

1,448

Net income


$

5,550

$

6,211

$

23,046

$

21,681













Earnings per common share











Basic earnings per share

$

0.14

$

0.15

$

0.56

$

0.54

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.14

$

0.15

$

0.56

$

0.54













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

40,936

40,082

40,804

40,024

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

40,936

40,329

40,804

40,271













Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets







In thousands, except share amounts

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,498

$

6,951

Accounts receivable

30,054

10,729

Inventories

12,644

14,185

Prepaid expenses and other

3,324

3,154

Total current assets

51,520

35,019







Property, plant and equipment, net

171,945

149,205

Advanced coal royalties

3,250

3,045

Other assets

1,041

975

Total Assets

$

227,756

$

188,244







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable

$

13,851

$

16,393

Accrued expenses

11,156

8,094

Asset retirement obligations

734

71

Current portion of long-term debt

5,000

5,000

Other



287

Total current liabilities

30,741

29,845







Asset retirement obligations

12,665

12,707

Long-term debt, net

11,766

4,474

Deferred tax liability

4,670

109

Other long-term liabilities

701

Total liabilities

60,543

47,135







Commitments and contingencies










Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value



Common stock, $0.01 par value

409

401

Additional paid-in capital

153,976

150,926

Retained earnings (deficit)

12,828

(10,218)

Total stockholders' equity

167,213

141,109

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

227,756

$

188,244

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Statement of Cash Flows









Nine months ended
September 30, 

In thousands

2019

2018







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$

23,046

$

21,681

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Accretion of asset retirement obligations

383

370

Depreciation and amortization

14,291

8,741

Amortization of debt issuance costs

43

406

Stock-based compensation

3,058

1,940

Deferred income taxes

4,561

1,448

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(19,325)

(24,122)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(170)

(942)

Inventories

1,541

2,107

Advanced coal royalties

(205)

(172)

Other assets and liabilities

634

(307)

Accounts payable

(5,291)

5,236

Accrued expenses

3,062

4,087

Net cash from operating activities

25,628

20,473







Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(34,043)

(39,883)

Proceeds from maturities of investment securities



5,200

Net cash from investing activities

(34,043)

(34,683)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings

58,050

13,000

Proceeds from notes payable - related party



3,000

Payments of debt issuance cost



(569)

Repayment of borrowings

(50,801)

(1,000)

Repayments of financed insurance payable

(287)

(673)

Net cash from financing activities

6,962

13,758







Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,453)

(452)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

6,951

5,934

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

5,498

$

5,482







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.













Three months ended September 30, 

Nine months ended September 30, 

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA











Net income


$

5,550

$

6,211

$

23,046

$

21,681

Depreciation and amortization

5,353

3,348

14,291

8,741

Interest expense, net

342

566

951

980

Income taxes

1,133

63

4,658

1,448

EBITDA

12,378

10,188

42,946

32,850

Stock-based compensation

1,104

695

3,058

1,940

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

128

124

383

370

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,610

$

11,007

$

46,387

$

35,160













Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenue less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold.  We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as these enable investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition.  Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenue and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP.  The tables below show how we calculate non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton



















Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018


Company

Purchased



Company

Purchased


(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total



















Revenue

$

59,083

$

2,297

$

61,380

$

51,963

$

10,203

$

62,166

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

















Transportation costs

(2,384)

(52)

(2,436)

(6,185)

(1,091)

(7,276)

Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$

56,699

$

2,245

$

58,944

$

45,778

$

9,112

$

54,890

Tons sold

510

17

527

510

90

600

Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$

111

$

131

$

112

$

90

$

101

$

91












Three months ended June 30, 2019


Company

Purchased


(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total










Revenue

$

62,516

$

3,245

$

65,761

Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)








Transportation costs

(4,695)

(42)

(4,737)

Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$

57,821

$

3,203

$

61,024

Tons sold

499

26

525

Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$

116

$

123

$

116





















Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Nine months ended September 30, 2018