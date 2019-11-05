Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") today reported third quarter net income of $5.5 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net income of $6.2 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share in the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity-based compensation expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $13.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months, year over year was roughly 32% higher in 2019. Key operational and financial metrics are presented below:



















Key Metrics

















3Q19 2Q19 Change 3Q18 Change 3Q19 YTD 3Q18 YTD Change Sales of Company Produced Tons ('000) 510 499 2% 510 0% 1,452 1,406 3% Revenue ($mm) $61.4 $65.8 -7% $62.2 -1% $184.6 $183.4 1% Cost of Sales ($mm) $45.0 $43.2 4% $49.4 -9% $129.2 $141.6 -9% Pricing of Company Produced ($/Ton) $111 $116 -4% $90 23% $110 $91 21% Cash Cost of Sales - Company Produced ($/Ton) $80 $71 13% $65 23% $73 $62 18% Cash Margins on Company Produced ($/Ton) $31 $45 -31% $25 24% $37 $29 29% Net Income ($mm) $5.5 $10.6 -48% $6.2 -11% $23.0 $21.7 6% Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) $13.6 $19.1 -29% $11.0 24% $46.4 $35.2 32% Capex ($mm) $14.3 $11.5 24% $12.4 15% $34.0 $39.9 -15% Diluted Earnings per Share $0.14 $0.26 -46% $0.15 -7% $0.56 $0.54 4%



















Third Quarter 2019 Summary

Year over Year Quarterly Comparison

Overall sales of Company produced tons in the third quarter of 2019 were 510,000 thousand tons, the same as in the third quarter of 2018. Cash margins on Company produced coal were $31 per ton in the third quarter of 2019, up 24% over the same period of last year, arising from 2019 pricing improvements, partially offset by higher production costs. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA improved by 24% in the 2019 period.

2019 Quarter Over Quarter Comparison

Overall sales volumes of Company produced tons in the third quarter of 2019 were up 2% from the second quarter of 2019. Our cash margin on Company produced coal declined in the sequential period. This decline was caused principally by higher costs. Cash costs per ton sold on Company produced coal were $80 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $71 in the second quarter of 2019. The $80 per ton figure includes costs of our Berwind mine, which is still in development and thus has higher cash costs. At Elk Creek, cash costs per ton sold were $73 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.6 million as compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, down 29%. Third quarter 2019 cash costs per ton sold were negatively affected by an unusually high inventory reduction, with sales volume meaningfully exceeding production volume, as Ramaco worked down inventory that had built up as a result of last year's silo failure.

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman remarked, "The met coal space is experiencing one of its periodic price downdrafts. The depth and extent of this downturn remains to be seen. Since the Company was essentially created in a similar period of market turbulence, we feel comfortable that we are structured to withstand market pressures such as today. We also remain poised to take advantage of opportunities to continue to prudently expand production, while maintaining our low cost, low debt profile."

Atkins continued, "We locked in 2019 domestic sales last year at what is now comfortably above current market prices. This year we have entered into domestic forward sales for 2020 mostly from our lower quality coal portfolio. We have preserved the sales optionality to sell our more valuable higher quality coals for export in 2020. We have additionally maintained optionality to pivot production levels to between 1.8 to 2.3 million tons next year depending on then current market conditions. Given competitive weakness with some of our higher leveraged and higher cost peers, we are also sensing both new market and asset disposition opportunities. We look forward to finishing 2019 as our strongest year ever. We approach 2020 with a sense of both discipline and opportunity."

Additional Financial Results

At September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $5.5 million of cash on hand, $30.1 million of accounts receivable and $16.4 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. Free cash flow generated during 2019, as well as borrowings available through our revolving credit facility, are expected to be used to fund working capital, mine expansion and related capital expenditures.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.7 million for an annual effective tax rate of approximately 17%. Estimated cash taxes payable for 2019 are expected to be less than $0.1 million.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $14.3 million during the third quarter of 2019 and approximately $34.0 million through the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Year to date capital expenditures includes $9.2 million of capitalized development costs primarily for the Company's Berwind development mine.

The following summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted:





































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, In thousands, except per ton amounts

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018































Sales Volume





























Company



510



499



510



1,452



1,406 Purchased



17



26



90



78



331 Total



527



525



600



1,530



1,737































Company Production





























Elk Creek Mining Complex



405



423



422



1,269



1,260 Berwind Development Deep Mine



55



53



27



140



67 Total



460



476



449



1,409



1,327































Company Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 111

$ 116

$ 90

$ 110

$ 90 Average cash costs of coal sold



80



71



65



73



62 Average cash margin per ton

$ 31

$ 45

$ 25

$ 37

$ 28































Elk Creek Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 109

$ 115

$ 88

$ 109

$ 89 Average cash costs of coal sold



73



66



63



68



60 Average cash margin per ton

$ 36

$ 49

$ 25

$ 41

$ 29































Purchased Coal Financial Metrics (a)





























Average revenue per ton

$ 131

$ 124

$ 101

$ 127

$ 100 Average cash costs of coal sold



113



123



97



114



95 Average cash margin per ton

$ 18

$ 1

$ 4

$ 13

$ 5































Capital Expenditures

$ 14,306

$ 11,538

$ 12,405

$ 34,043

$ 39,883

(a) Excludes transportation.

Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, "It is no secret that current market conditions are challenging. However, Ramaco's low cost, low debt, and low legacy liability profile allows us to make prudent, long-term decisions, that many others don't have the luxury of doing."

"Our decision to sell the majority of our tons into the domestic market has served us well in 2019. We are essentially sold out for 2019, with approximately 1.9 million tons of committed fixed priced business at roughly $110 per ton. For 2020, we have entered into new commitments totaling roughly 1.3 million tons at average prices of $91 per ton. The placement of these tons in 2020 creates a predictable baseload level of sales to support our existing mines. While the overall pricing decline is due to a number of factors, including weak domestic and export steel markets, I would note that two thirds of the coal that we committed for 2020 is our lesser quality product. This change from last year was largely due to more higher quality high vol A coal having come back to the domestic market in 2020, putting pressure on the high vol A/B type coals. As a result, we targeted shipping the majority of our higher quality coal into the export market in 2020."

2019 Estimated Production, Sales, Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance (In thousands, except per ton amounts)

















2019 Guidance

2018 Actuals













Company Production











Elk Creek



1,630



1,669 Berwind Development Deep Mine



200



81 Total



1,830



1,750













Sales Mix











Metallurgical



1,920



2,066 Steam



50



82 Total



1,970



2,148













Cost Per Ton (a)











Elk Creek

$ 66

$ 60













Capital Expenditures (b)

$ 34,500

$ 43,400

(a) Cost per ton guidance does not include the potential impact of inventory adjustments. (b) Capital expenditure guidance excludes capitalized development costs.

Committed 2019 Sales Volume (c) (In thousands, except per ton amounts)















Volume

Average Price Committed 2019 Sales Volume









Domestic, fixed priced

1,458

$ 110 Export, fixed priced

447

$ 111 Total, fixed priced

1,905

$ 110 Indexed priced

90





Total committed tons

1,995









(c) As of September 30, 2019, amounts include less than 0.1 million tons of purchased coal and less than 0.1 million tons of thermal coal by-product.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to present its results for the third quarter of 2019. Our third quarter 2019 slide deck will be available at https://www.ramacoresources.com/investors-center/events-calendar/ immediately before the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rvreh2o.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, In thousands, except per share amounts

2019

2018

2019

2018

























Revenue

$ 61,380

$ 62,166

$ 184,601

$ 183,387

























Cost and expenses























Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)



44,983



49,406



129,208



141,597 Asset retirement obligation accretion



128



124



383



370 Depreciation and amortization



5,353



3,348



14,291



8,741 Selling, general and administrative



4,464



3,484



13,127



10,608 Total cost and expenses



54,928



56,362



157,009



161,316 Operating income



6,452



5,804



27,592



22,071 Other income



573



1,036



1,063



2,038 Interest expense, net



(342)



(566)



(951)



(980) Income before tax



6,683



6,274



27,704



23,129 Income tax expense



1,133



63



4,658



1,448 Net income

$ 5,550

$ 6,211

$ 23,046

$ 21,681

























Earnings per common share























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.15

$ 0.56

$ 0.54 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.15

$ 0.56

$ 0.54

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding



40,936



40,082



40,804



40,024 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



40,936



40,329



40,804



40,271



























Ramaco Resources, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets













In thousands, except share amounts

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,498

$ 6,951 Accounts receivable



30,054



10,729 Inventories



12,644



14,185 Prepaid expenses and other



3,324



3,154 Total current assets



51,520



35,019













Property, plant and equipment, net



171,945



149,205 Advanced coal royalties



3,250



3,045 Other assets



1,041



975 Total Assets

$ 227,756

$ 188,244













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 13,851

$ 16,393 Accrued expenses



11,156



8,094 Asset retirement obligations



734



71 Current portion of long-term debt



5,000



5,000 Other



—



287 Total current liabilities



30,741



29,845













Asset retirement obligations



12,665



12,707 Long-term debt, net



11,766



4,474 Deferred tax liability



4,670



109 Other long-term liabilities



701



— Total liabilities



60,543



47,135













Commitments and contingencies



—



—













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value



409



401 Additional paid-in capital



153,976



150,926 Retained earnings (deficit)



12,828



(10,218) Total stockholders' equity



167,213



141,109 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 227,756

$ 188,244

Ramaco Resources, Inc. Statement of Cash Flows

















Nine months ended

September 30, In thousands

2019

2018













Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 23,046

$ 21,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:











Accretion of asset retirement obligations



383



370 Depreciation and amortization



14,291



8,741 Amortization of debt issuance costs



43



406 Stock-based compensation



3,058



1,940 Deferred income taxes



4,561



1,448 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(19,325)



(24,122) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(170)



(942) Inventories



1,541



2,107 Advanced coal royalties



(205)



(172) Other assets and liabilities



634



(307) Accounts payable



(5,291)



5,236 Accrued expenses



3,062



4,087 Net cash from operating activities



25,628



20,473













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(34,043)



(39,883) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities



—



5,200 Net cash from investing activities



(34,043)



(34,683)













Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from borrowings



58,050



13,000 Proceeds from notes payable - related party



—



3,000 Payments of debt issuance cost



—



(569) Repayment of borrowings



(50,801)



(1,000) Repayments of financed insurance payable



(287)



(673) Net cash from financing activities



6,962



13,758













Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(1,453)



(452) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



6,951



5,934 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,498

$ 5,482















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA























Net income

$ 5,550

$ 6,211

$ 23,046

$ 21,681 Depreciation and amortization



5,353



3,348



14,291



8,741 Interest expense, net



342



566



951



980 Income taxes



1,133



63



4,658



1,448 EBITDA



12,378



10,188



42,946



32,850 Stock-based compensation



1,104



695



3,058



1,940 Accretion of asset retirement obligation



128



124



383



370 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,610

$ 11,007

$ 46,387

$ 35,160



























Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenue less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as these enable investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenue and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton











































Three months ended September 30, 2019

Three months ended September 30, 2018



Company

Purchased







Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total

Produced

Coal

Total





































Revenue

$ 59,083

$ 2,297

$ 61,380

$ 51,963

$ 10,203

$ 62,166 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)



































Transportation costs



(2,384)



(52)



(2,436)



(6,185)



(1,091)



(7,276) Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$ 56,699

$ 2,245

$ 58,944

$ 45,778

$ 9,112

$ 54,890 Tons sold



510



17



527



510



90



600 Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 111

$ 131

$ 112

$ 90

$ 101

$ 91

























Three months ended June 30, 2019



Company

Purchased





(In thousands, except per ton amounts)

Produced

Coal

Total



















Revenue

$ 62,516

$ 3,245

$ 65,761 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

















Transportation costs



(4,695)



(42)



(4,737) Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)

$ 57,821

$ 3,203

$ 61,024 Tons sold



499



26



525 Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)

$ 116

$ 123

$ 116