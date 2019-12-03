Ramaco Resources Receives Awards for Safety and Excellence at Multiple Sites

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) has announced that it is receiving multiple awards for safety and operations from the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training, as well as the Virginia Coal and Energy Alliance.

"Ramaco holds safety stewardship and compliance as the highest priority in all facets of our business," said Randall Atkins, Executive Chairman of Ramaco Resources. "We believe that all our employees have a personal stake and play a critical role in creating and maintaining safe operations. We are honored that the Ramaco mining team has been recognized for their efforts, and congratulate all our employees for their hard work and continued diligence to make our mines among the safest in the State."

In the underground mine category, Ramaco's Berwind Deep Mine was recognized for working accident-free. This marked the second consecutive year this prestigious award has been awarded to this operation.

Furthermore, Ramaco's RAM Surface Mine #1 was awarded the Mountaineer Guardian Award in the surface mine category. RAM Surface Mine #1 also worked accident-free for the previous year.

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association (which merged with the Mining and Reclamation Association) established the Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards Program in 1983 as a joint effort to promote safety in the coal fields of West Virginia.

The operations at Ramaco's Knox Creek preparation plant and refuse area were also recognized with the Excellence in Mining Awards from the Virginia Coal and Energy Alliance. The Knox Creek plant was recognized as both the "Best Refuse Disposal Site – 2019" and the "Best Active Preparation Plant – 2019".

"Ramaco is committed to maintaining and improving the environment where we operate and hold ourselves to a higher standard," said Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco's president and Chief Executive Officer. "The team of employees at our Knox Creek Plant exemplified this standard and continues to meet and exceed expectations for environmental and employee safety year after year."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources are available at www.ramacoresources.com.

CONTACT: John Marcum, john.marcum@ramacometc.com

SOURCE Ramaco Resources

