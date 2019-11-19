Ramar Foods International Breaks Ground in a New Facility in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Filipino food company Ramar Foods, when one door closes, another door opens, as they continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary as America's #1 most trusted Filipino food company with the process to break ground on a brand-new, custom facility in Kapolei, Hawai'i.

Ramar Foods

Ramar Foods has spent over two decades catering to the communities and businesses on the islands of Hawai'i when they opened their first office in the mid-1990s near the Honolulu Airport. Since then, they have been focusing on efficiency, product line innovation, and building a presence on the islands of Hawai'i, and this upcoming move to a brand new facility is nothing short of their efforts to streamline their internal system and productivity.

With a whole new facility customized to fit their needs, Ramar Foods will be prepared to serve the growing needs of the many businesses and communities that they have been serving for over half of their lifetime across all of the islands of Hawai'i. They have achieved many feats within their time in Hawai'i, such as acquiring the Hawaiian company, Bel Air Distributors, which distributes dry goods to many outlets, furthering Ramar Foods' reach within major retailers. This was a major step for Ramar, as they work themselves up to reaching beyond being the go-to source for Filipino frozen food. They have immersed themselves within the local communities and businesses of Hawai'i, taking the time to learn local business customs and being respectful of traditions that are essential to building business relationships on the islands.

It takes a village to run a company, and everyone in the Hawai'i branch of Ramar Foods is actively participating in working their hardest to put out only the best that the local businesses and communities deserve. Without the flourishing sense of family within the company, Ramar Foods would not be where it is today, celebrating its 50th anniversary and moving on to a whole new facility where employees are able to maximize their productivity and continue the growing success of Ramar Foods.

"We are grateful to the communities that we served on all islands in Hawai'i," said Michael Medina, the Assistant Branch Manager and Sales Manager of Ramar Foods. "Through them, we are committed to invest not just in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility but also even in better products that would nourish the communities while celebrating our family food legacy."

Whether they are in their facilities in California or the one in Hawai'i, Ramar Foods is committed to being able to provide their best service and their best products to any business. Investing in a new and improved facility is a step that will only further enhance their capabilities to streamline their systems and focus their business on the area where they have the most expertise, which is Filipino foods.

About Ramar Foods

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your household. Ramar Foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success of 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families.

During their first years, they started with a vision of being the premier Filipino food company that brings nostalgia to Filipino households and, at the same time, gives a snapshot of the Filipino experience to non-Filipinos all over the world. Today, they have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company, serving communities across North America and beyond.

Continuously being family-owned and operated, they commit to nourishing their community through its legacy of family food products

For more information, visit www.ramarfoods.com

PR Contact: Roland Theo Capulong

Email: theo@divinecreativestudio.com

Related Images

current-facility-in-kapolei-hawaii.png

Current Facility in Kapolei, Hawai'i.

Related Links

https://www.ramarfoods.com/

SOURCE Ramar Foods