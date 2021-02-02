Rambam Hospital Adopts Nanomedic's Wound-Healing Spincare System

LOD, Israel, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanomedic Technologies, a leader in Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology for wound healing and skin regeneration, today announced that Rambam Health Care Campus, the primary hospital for northern Israel, has selected the Spincare Wound Care System to enhance patient care and improve its ability to heal wounds and burns.

Nanomedic's Spincare Wound Care System in use at Rambam Health Care Campus

Rambam Health Care Campus is a 1,000-bed academic hospital serving more than 2 million residents of Northern Israel. Using the Spincare System, physicians at Rambam have treated to date dozens of patients suffering from a variety of burns ranging in size and severity.

"Nanomedic's Spincare System has many advantages, including protection against infection from contaminating bacteria and properties that allow it to optimally adhere to the injury in a way that regular dressings cannot," said Prof. Yehuda Ullmann, Chair of the Surgical Department and Director of the Plastic Surgery department at the Rambam Health Care Campus. "The biggest benefit for patients is the avoidance of the pain often incurred from changing bandages, especially when treating children."

The Spincare System creates an artificial skin layer using a smart and customized matrix made of nano polymers that adheres precisely to a wound or burn. This allows for more mobility without damaging the new skin and, as the artificial layer is both waterproof and transparent, patients can shower after 24 hours while healthcare professionals can observe the healing process and make decisions accordingly.

Rambam's trauma center, treats thousands of burns each year, many of which result from accidents at home or the workplace. One such example, a 42-year-old worker who suffered second and third degree burns to his upper body when a pressurized hot water tank exploded, was rushed to Rambam for treatment. "I arrived at the trauma center in excruciating pain with half my body covered in bandages," said patient Ilan S. "Just two weeks after the Spincare treatment my skin had already started to grow back and replace the artificial skin. Today, the improvements following the treatment can be clearly seen."

Given the portability of the Spincare System, it is expected to soon be available for use in clinics and emergency rooms in addition to trauma centers.

"Because the device is portable and easy-to-operate, burns that do not require hospitalization can be treated immediately in the emergency room, where the doctor can spray the substance on the patient's burn," said Danny Kruchevsky, MD at Rambam's Department of Plastic Surgery. "Patients can therefore be discharged sooner to recover at home and return to the hospital for any necessary follow-up examinations."

Spincare, leveraging Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology, is the first CE-cleared portable electrospinning wound treatment device. While Rambam Health Care Campus is the first hospital in Israel to formally adopt the system for its trauma department, the device is also being used in clinics throughout Europe.

"We are delighted to support Rambam Hospital in its effort to provide patients with the most advanced solutions for wound healing and skin regeneration and look forward to helping other facilities bring this important technology to their patients and physicians as well," said Dr. Chen Barak, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomedic. "We are rapidly expanding across Europe and planning to enter the US market later this year as well."

About Nanomedic

Nanomedic Technologies Ltd. is a medical therapeutics company focused on transforming wound care both within and outside of hospital settings. Specializing in research, development and distribution of its proprietary Electrospun Healing Fiber (EHF™) technology, Nanomedic is advancing the standard of care and helping improve wound care across the healthcare continuum. Nanomedic's flagship product, the Spincare System, is the first and only CE-cleared commercialized portable electrospinning wound treatment device on the market. Founded in 2018, Nanomedic Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

