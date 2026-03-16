Ramble Shandong | Time in Cultural Relics EP3: Black Pottery Cup with a High Stem

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Qilu Evening News · Qilu Yidian

Mar 16, 2026, 04:03 ET

JINAN, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Qilu Evening News • Qilu Yidian.

When the Pottery Red Color Zoomorphic Pot of the Dawenkou Culture meets the Zebu-shaped Pottery Vessel from the Indus Valley, when Western Zhou bronze ware encounters the Roman tripod, a dialogue of civilizations across time and space begins to unfold. "Time in Cultural Relics" has recently launched a new journey to the Shandong Museum. Join the series to unlock the stories of these silent witnesses to history and trace the shared memories of humanity.

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Time in Cultural Relics
Time in Cultural Relics

SOURCE Qilu Evening News · Qilu Yidian

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