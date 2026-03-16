Ramble Shandong | Time in Cultural Relics EP3: Black Pottery Cup with a High Stem
News provided byQilu Evening News · Qilu Yidian
Mar 16, 2026, 04:03 ET
JINAN, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Qilu Evening News • Qilu Yidian.
When the Pottery Red Color Zoomorphic Pot of the Dawenkou Culture meets the Zebu-shaped Pottery Vessel from the Indus Valley, when Western Zhou bronze ware encounters the Roman tripod, a dialogue of civilizations across time and space begins to unfold. "Time in Cultural Relics" has recently launched a new journey to the Shandong Museum. Join the series to unlock the stories of these silent witnesses to history and trace the shared memories of humanity.
SOURCE Qilu Evening News · Qilu Yidian
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