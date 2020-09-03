Rambus and Micron Extend Patent License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has extended its patent license agreement with Micron for an additional four years. The extension maintains the existing financial terms of the agreement and provides Micron with a license to the extensive portfolio of Rambus patents until December 1, 2024.

"We are very pleased Micron has extended their patent license agreement and with how our broader relationship has grown over time," said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. "We look forward to our continued collaboration in the future."

