Rambus Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that Rahul Mathur, senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), will resign from Rambus effective November 15, 2021 to pursue another opportunity outside of the semiconductor industry. A formal search has commenced for a new CFO. Keith Jones, current vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller at Rambus, will serve as interim CFO and ensure a seamless transition until a replacement has been found.

"Rahul has been an integral part of our transformation as a product company over the last several years. I would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him well in his next opportunity," said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer at Rambus. "Rambus is well positioned for continued profitable growth with exciting opportunities ahead of us. Keith brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am confident he will lead the organization through a successful transition."

"It has been an honor to work for Rambus," said Rahul Mathur. "I am proud to have been part of a team that consistently delivered strong financial results and shareholder value, and look forward to watching the continued success of the company."

Separately, Rambus affirmed its previously issued guidance for the third quarter fiscal year 2021. The company will hold a conference call on November 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results.

