RAMCO HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS GAINS APPROVAL FROM STATE BOARD FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO CHICAGO HOSPITAL PROPERTIES

Ramco is buying the properties from Pipeline Health System, a Los Angeles based healthcare company. Following the transaction, Ramco will enter into and maintain a long-term multi-year lease with Resilience for the real property to ensure Resilience can maintain operational control over the hospitals. Mr. Patlola described to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board his plan to invest in the various building infrastructure and market available office space to physician practices in the community.

The total purchase price is $92 million for the real estate, which includes all Pipeline assets in the greater Chicago area. No part of the purchase price is being attributed to Resilience or any other operating entity that is part of the transaction.

In his appearance before the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, Patlola stated "I firmly believe health care is a human right" and that he is "excited at the opportunity to work with Dr. Prasad in ensuring continued access to healthcare for this community."

Following State Regulatory approval, Ramco Healthcare Holdings, LLC continues to work with Pipeline Health System to finalize the deal and close the transaction in the coming weeks, with an expected transition of operational and property control to immediately follow.

CONTACT: Courtney Avery, (773) 230-8819, [email protected]

SOURCE Ramco Healthcare Holdings, LLC