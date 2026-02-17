Ramco Systems Introduces Chia, an Enterprise-Grade Conversational AI Agent for Better Customer Experience

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems today announced its entry into the Agentic AI product segment with the launch of Chia, a conversational AI agent platform designed to redefine how enterprises engage with their customers. Chia is purpose-built for enterprises to reliably automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times, and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior customer experiences at scale.

Part of Ramco's new AI-driven task automation suite, rTask, Chia delivers enterprise–grade conversational Agents that goes beyond answering queries to reason, decide, and act, executing end-to-end workflows across enterprise systems. This platform empowers organizations to shift from 'human-in-the-loop' support models to a future of exception-based human involvement, where AI handles the heavy lifting. Chia does this by executing multi-step backend actions to resolve customer requests, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems all while operating within defined goals, compliance policies, and guardrails.

At the heart of Chia is a no-code AI Agent Foundry that enables CX teams to design, configure, and deploy AI Agents using plain English instructions, without waiting for engineering cycles.

With Natural Language Workflow (NLW) capabilities, non-engineering teams can define AI logic such as refund eligibility, booking validations, or policy enforcement in simple English. The system then translates these rules into deterministic, action-taking AI behaviour, thereby preventing hallucinations. Organizations can deploy their first AI Agent in weeks, significantly accelerating time-to-value.

Key features of Chia include:

Some of the industries that can benefit from Chia
include:

  • Natural Language Workflow Builder: Design and
    update AI logics using plain English

  • Multi‑Step Workflow Orchestration: Manage and
    orchestrate multiple, specialized AI agents for
    complex, multi-step workflows

  • Omni‑Channel Conversational Presence: Engage
    users across email, chat, and messaging channels

  • Real‑Time System Integrations: Secure, real-time
    connectivity with enterprise systems (CRM, ERP,
    ITSM, HRIS) to execute tasks

  • Enterprise Knowledge Search: Deliver accurate,
    grounded answers from trusted content

  • Multi‑Lingual and Multi-Modal: Ability to handle
    text, and visual inputs across diverse languages,
    with voice coming soon

  • Human‑in‑the‑Loop Escalation: Seamlessly hand
    off to support teams with context when needed

  • EnterpriseGrade Security and Privacy: Protect
    sensitive data with role‑based access, encryption,
    audit logs, and built‑in compliance controls

  • Explainability and Workflow Logs: Gain complete
    visibility into AI actions, making compliance
    reporting, auditing, and root-cause analysis effortless

  • Performance Dashboards: Track deflection, CSAT,
    resolution metrics and knowledge gaps while
    uncovering customer intent to continuously improve
    support outcomes

  • E‑commerce: Automates orders, returns, refunds,
    and sales workflows to deliver faster, consistent
    resolutions, even during peak traffic

  • Travel and Hospitality: Streamlines bookings,
    itinerary changes, cancellations, and guest support
    across channels during peak travel seasons

  • Technology and SaaS: Automates onboarding,
    support, and account workflows while delivering
    accurate, contextual responses across the customer
    lifecycle

  • Financial Services: Resolves high‑volume queries
    with enterprise‑grade security, accuracy, and
    regulatory compliance

  • Health and Wellness: Automates scheduling,
    follow‑ups, and wellness support with empathetic
    and compliant interactions

  • Media and Entertainment: Manages subscriptions,
    content discovery, and customer support at scale
    during high‑traffic events

  • Communications and Telecom: Automates
    service, billing, and technical support with
    consistent, real‑time customer experiences

 

Abinav Raja, Managing Director, Ramco Systems, said, "Chia addresses a rapidly growing global market need for AI systems that are not just conversational, but truly agentic, capable of reasoning, acting, and delivering measurable outcomes. As our first AI-native product, Chia marks a significant milestone in Ramco's transformation journey. It is the beginning of a broader roadmap, with many more AI-native innovations planned across our portfolio. This launch is aligned with our vision to transform our entire platform to be AI-native, embedding agentic intelligence into every product we build. We believe the future of enterprise software is agentic by design, autonomous, adaptive, and continuously evolving, and we are committed to leading that transformation." 

Sandesh Bilagi, President & COO, Ramco Systems, said, "Customers today expect accuracy, speed, and seamless support across every touchpoint. Chia rises to this challenge by enabling enterprises to automate complex customer interactions with confidence and control. As Chia enables teams to deploy production–grade AI Agents in weeks, not months, organizations can modernize their support operations without lengthy implementation cycles, ultimately delivering faster and more consistent customer experiences."

About Ramco Systems: 

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation. 

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/ai/conversational-ai

Follow Ramco on LinkedIn and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/ai/conversational-ai/blog

