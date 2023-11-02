Ramco Systems recognized a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC

Ramco Systems

02 Nov, 2023, 11:04 ET

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' and recognized a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for APAC. Download Report.

Positioned as a Leader, for the second consecutive year. Conferred as a Star Performer for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y
Ramco's well-established presence in the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to its dedication to providing innovative value-enhancing features for its customers, has led to its eminent positioning as a Leader, for the second consecutive year, in the APAC PEAK Matrix®. Additionally, Ramco is also conferred with a Star Performer title for demonstrating significant advancements Y-o-Y on vision, capability, and market impact, with its improvements ranking in the top quartile.

"Cost reduction and low manual intervention are top priorities for payroll buyers in the current economic scenario, and APAC-based buyers are no exception. Ramco's offering is well suited to cater to these priorities, and its strong focus on innovation is an added differentiator. Ramco has emerged as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, due to its vision and investments for building a touchless pay experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology" stated Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Rohit Mathur, Head – Ramco Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "This recognition validates our constant efforts to pursue disruptive ideas and deliver groundbreaking solutions. I'm confident that our investments in some disruptive concepts around low-code framework, lightning-fast in-memory payroll, intuitive reporting tool, and enhanced user experience design will prove to be the game-changers. As a global player and an innovator, we envision to offer a touchless payroll experience by leveraging next-gen technology like AI, ML and RPA in driving employee experience."

Download the Ramco-focused assessment HERE.

About Ramco Global Payroll:

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, Ramco Global Payroll has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation for over 25 years. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution. With new features around pre-built configurators, self-service reporting, payroll workspace, in-memory payroll engine, and an implementer module, Ramco aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging RPA, AI, and ML, Ramco continues to offer touchless payroll experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264864/Ramco_Star_Performer.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923662/Ramco_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ramco Systems

