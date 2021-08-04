Ramit Sethi Launches Groundbreaking Podcast

Ramit Sethi has launched a groundbreaking interview podcast; conversations with real couples from behind closed doors. Tweet this

One couple brings in over $270,000 as a household, but their unwillingness to spend has hurt their relationships with friends and family. A husband's savior complex drives him deeper into the red as his wife begs to help cover costs. A wife discovers her husband's debt bill to be several tens-of-thousands of dollars higher than she was aware of – only hours before sitting down for their interview with Ramit.

These kinds of problems are almost never solved with a math equation. Listeners of I Will Teach You To Be Rich will discover that financial problems are rarely solved by numbers alone. In personal finance, math is overrated and money psychology is underrated.

With unprecedented access, Ramit uncovers gaps in critical communication, self-limiting beliefs, and calcified views of financial identity masquerading as mere money problems. The result is a one-of-a-kind melding of reality TV drama and warm, authentic storytelling – all grounded in Ramit's trusted perspective on personal finance.

This is not therapy and it is not your typical finance podcast. These are real stories about love and money from behind closed doors.

I Will Teach You To Be Rich is available today on all podcast platforms. Visit iwt.com/podcast to follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or simply search for Ramit Sethi on your favorite podcast app. After launching with three premiere episodes this week, new releases of I Will Teach You To Be Rich will be published every Tuesday, starting August 10th.

Ramit Sethi is author of the New York Times bestseller "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" and the founder of iwillteachyoutoberich.com , which has more than one million monthly readers. He speaks regularly to the media on the topic of personal finance, careers, businesses and psychology. He has appeared on CNBC, The New York Times, Business Insider and more to share his fresh take on money and success. Sethi was #2 on the list of Tim Ferriss' top 25 podcast interviews for 2019. Sethi is a graduate of Stanford and lives in Los Angeles.

