Ramnik Bajaj joins USAA as Senior Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer

"Data is critical in serving our membership as we continue to innovate for the future," said Walker. "We conducted an extensive search to find the right leader to continue our data journey; with his strategic mindset and ability to bring simplicity and structure to complex environments, I'm confident that Ramnik will be a tremendous asset in leading USAA's data modernization efforts."

Bajaj joins USAA with impressive data, technology and financial services experience. Most recently, he was the executive vice president and head of data environment and transformation at Wells Fargo & Company. In this capacity, he was accountable for establishing the data management policy and strategy and implementing transformational data programs for the company. Bajaj also oversaw enterprise analytics and data science focused on developing advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

"Data is, and will continue to be at the forefront of transforming business across industries, even more so in financial services," said Bajaj. "A sound foundation of data management practices and a well designed data environment is essential for safe and efficient operations, innovation and developing differentiated products and experiences. I look forward to making positive contributions to our membership by bringing the power of data, analytics and artificial intelligence to every aspect of running and managing our business."

Prior to Wells Fargo, he was at Deloitte Consulting for 21 years. As a partner in the financial services data practice, Bajaj led large scale data and analytics transformation programs for several domestic and international financial services insitutions.

