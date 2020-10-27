Ramo Law Celebrated Among California's Top Boutique Law Firms

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC has been recognized by the Daily Journal as one of California's leading boutique law firms in 2020. The firm was selected for its aptitude in entertainment transactional work and its reputation for providing "comprehensive legal services to industry players including financiers, producers, directors, distributors, studios and production entities in all transactional aspects of film, television and digital content."

Ramo Law was featured in a special supplement that noted the firm's clients "Imagine Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures, Inc., Scout Productions Inc., Laugh Out Loud Productions LLC, Campfire, Balboa Productions, The Jim Henson Co., Sykydance Media, Image Nation, Wild Canary Animation Inc., Rumble, Citizen Jones and Solution Entertainment Group."

"Ramo started small," the feature says about the firm's early beginnings. Elsa Ramo founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot, "as digital cameras revolutionized the industry and her filmmaker friends could suddenly afford to shoot quality productions at a cost much lower than it was when they used 35mm film." "The scalability of shoestring production meant that big legal fees were out," Ramo says. "I was that girl in the trailer who could do productions for cheap."

The supplement explains the three partners, Elsa Ramo, Erika Canchola and Michelle Chang are children of first-generation immigrant parents. Ramo shares that the continued growth in diversity amongst the talent at the firm was what her clients were looking for. "Diverse voices are so important in representing our clients. From the beginning we believed that people of different races and voices should have the opportunity to create content. Some at the firm jokingly say I'm prophetic, but it has been validating to see it happen."

The firm's original concentration was for traditionally financed independent films, but this past year Ramo Law has handled financing, production and distribution legal for a variety of projects. 2020 transformed the firm's practice further to include representation of various forms of content providers who are negotiating deals with all subscription services including Disney+, Netflix, Apple and HBO Max.

Ramo Law's three partners were named to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in both 2020 and 2019 and Elsa Ramo was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Award" earlier this month.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

