Ramo Law Partner Erika Canchola Selected One of Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

"For over 12 years, Canchola has represented independent and up-and-coming filmmakers and producers, enabling them to bring their stories to life," says the annual supplement. "Her recent work highlights include representing the producers of the Academy Award-nominated films, 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'The Disaster Artist.' She also represented five films nominated for Independent Spirit Awards."

Canchola handles film financing (recent films include "Small Crimes," "Still Alice," "The Driftless Area" and "Teenage Cocktail"), corporate formation, trademark and copyright filing, contract negotiation, review and drafting, production financing, and production legal (recent projects include "Grace & Frankie", "Altered Carbon", "Hearts Beat Loud," "All Eyez on Me," "Fun Mom Dinner," "Those Who Can't" , "Same Kind of Different As Me," "Mostly Ghostly 3." "Christine," "Grandma," "The Invitation," "Bleeding Heart," "Fourth Man Out," "The Stanford Prison Experiment," "Adderall Diaries," "Ride" and "Fury").

Canchola graduated cum laude from Santa Clara University and received her Juris Doctorate from Boston University Law School.

The honorees have been recognized for "exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," says LABJ Publisher and CEO Anna Magzanyan. "Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception."

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to entertainment industry clients, representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business positions in the financing, production and exploitation of their content.

