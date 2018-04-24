Ramo Law PC Expands With New Attorney Hire; Disrupts Entertainment Law Model With In-House TV Exec

"Adding Arbury, a non-attorney executive as Director of TV and Episodic Content, is an unusual move for an entertainment law firm," said Firm Founder and Managing Partner Elsa Ramo. "As a firm, we are nimble enough to embrace opportunities that distinguish us from our competition and that provide the resources our clients seek which has been a foundation of our approach to servicing clients in the film and TV space with our growing Packaging and Sales department."

Arbury, who received an B.A. in Media Production from Florida State University, started his career as a production assistant on several series including ABC's "Boston Legal" and CBS's "Ghost Whisperer" prior to becoming the Director of Development at Canvas Media Studios and Captivate Entertainment.

"Ramo Law has uniquely established a Packaging and Sales Department, headed by Tiffany Boyle, that provides value-added resources to clients with film and TV projects," continued Ramo, who in recent months was named both to Variety's New Hollywood Leaders for Law and Finance and to the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Influential Minority Attorneys.

With the growth and success of the Packaging and Sales department, the firm practice also continues to grow with Brack, who received her B.A. in Political Science from Clark Atlanta University and her J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law where she received the Thomas Jefferson Medal Award and the Witkin Award for Excellence, joins Ramo Law having worked for NBCUniversal's business and legal affairs department, with recent projects including "Fifty Shades Freed" and "Happy Death Day."

About Ramo Law PC

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to entertainment industry clients, representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business positions in the financing, production and exploitation of their content.

