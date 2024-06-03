Ramogi Nyagudi Named to Team Canada for FIBA U18 AmeriCup 2024

The rising junior will compete for Team Canada from June 3-9.

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, June 2, Canada Basketball announced their rosters for the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup 2024 and St. John's Northwestern: DME Basketball standout Ramogi Nyagudi was selected to represent his country.

The FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup 2024 will run from June 3-9, 2024, at the Obras Sanitarias Stadium, also known as the "Temple of Rock," in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The field will comprise the top eight teams from across the Americas zone ( CANADA BASKETBALL ).

Ramogi poses in his Team Canada uniform.

Canada is in Group A, along with the Dominican Republic (June 3, 2:10 p.m. ET), Puerto Rico (June 4, 11:40 a.m. ET) and Venezuela (June 5, 11:40 a.m. ET). All the action will be streaming live on FIBA's YouTube channel .

Nyagudi, a member of the inaugural season of the SJNA and DME partnership, took the competition by storm during his junior season in Delafield. His exploits were clearly noticed by Canada Basketball as he picked up one of just 12 roster spots for this week's tournament.

Canada is currently ranked ninth in the world in the FIBA rankings for the age group, and Nyagudi is sure to play a key role in Canada's hunt for an AmeriCup title.

To learn more or apply to be apart of the St. John's Northwestern: DME Basketball program click here: https://sjnacademies.org/dme/

