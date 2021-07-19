Ramón Bilbao Embarks on an American Journey: Leading Rioja Winery Poised to Take the US Market by Storm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramón Bilbao is pleased to announce the launch of their inaugural US public relations campaign and the appointment of Teuwen Communications as the wine brand's US agency of record. Founded by its namesake in 1924 in Haro, Spain, the heart of Rioja, the winery has played a pioneering role in the development of the DOCa.

Ramón Bilbao owns 445 acres of estate vineyards in exceptional sites and carefully tends an additional 2,224 acres in top-quality growing areas of Rioja. Head Winemaker and Managing Director, Rodolfo Bastida, has led the team to produce fresh and modern styles of Rioja wines with a deep commitment to terroir, site-specific vineyards and the pursuit of innovation. Along with Bastida, the winemaking team includes Rosana Lisa, Innovation Manager and Technical Director, and Sara Bañuelos, Winemaker for the brand's Rueda winery.

The US campaign will focus on the Ramón Bilbao Rioja wines currently in the market as well as Ramón Bilbao Albariño from Rías Baixas. In addition to the classic Rioja trilogy (Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva) and a Garnacha/Viura blend rosé, Ramón Bilbao offerings include Mirto, a limited production old-vine 100% Tempranillo aged in French oak and only produced in the best years, and Limited Edition, the "second wine" of Mirto. Named one of 'The World's Most Admired Wine Brands" in 2021 for the third year in row by Drinks International, Ramón Bilbao is Spain's leading on-premise Rioja brand and the number one appellation wine brand in value in that market (Nielsen Spain).

Embracing the adventurous spirit of its founder and expanding the winery's offering beyond the classic Rioja categories, Ramón Bilbao has launched the Lalomba collection of single-vineyard wines. The Lalomba wines highlight the brand's devotion to terroir in Rioja and will be arriving on US shores next year.

Sustainability is also at the heart of the winery's philosophy. Certified by the Wineries for Climate Protection organization, which has 24 member-producers in Spain, Ramón Bilbao has already reached its target in the four basic pillars of sustainability: reduction of greenhouse gases, energy efficiency, water management and reduction of waste. The winery is committed to continued strides in all areas.

Bastida commented, "The US is a key market for Ramon Bilbao. We hope our wines will inspire American wine lovers to further their exploration of Rioja and Spain or embark on a totally new wine journey."

To begin your own adventure with Ramon Bilbao, visit bodegasramonbilbao.es/en. Media interested in more information or samples, please contact Teuwen Communications.

About Ramón Bilbao

Established in Haro in the heart of Rioja Alta in 1924, today Ramón Bilbao sources grapes from 445 acres of owned vineyards, with access to a further 2,224 acres via long-term grower contracts. Currently Spain's best-selling brand on-premise (of appellation wines), and one of the fastest-growing Rioja brands off-premise, Ramón Bilbao has been part of the family-owned Zamora Company since 1999.

Teuwen Communications is an award-winning food, wine and spirits public relations and marketing agency with influence based in New York City. With a collaborative philosophy, out of-the-box thinking and deep industry connections, Teuwen builds strategic and creative programs across media and trade relations, promotions and partnerships, digital marketing and bespoke events.

Teuwen Communications

Beth Cotenoff: [email protected]

MelRose Buckler: [email protected]

212.244.0622

SOURCE Ramón Bilbao