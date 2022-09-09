Ramón Espinosa V.'s new book "Green: Invasores Ocultos" is an exciting sci-fi read that will definitely feed into one's imagination.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ramón Espinosa V., an imaginative individual, has completed his new book "Green: Invasores Ocultos": a thrilling tale of friendship and romance between two beings from different worlds. The read begins with two passengers conversing inside a train. One man talks about a strange story of his friend who lives on an island owned by him. The narrative was too far-fetched to the listener. So, he thought it was just another made-up story created to entertain themselves while on a train journey. The story is about John Arcos and how a certain island brought all the mysteries of the universe right before his eyes.

Ramón Espinosa V.

Espinosa V. shares, "This is a science fiction novel where beings from a distant world arrive on earth and realize that it is an inhabited world. They decide to hide somewhere for fear of being exterminated. Many years pass until John Arcos accidentally discovers them, going through many events and setbacks, and he realizes that these beings similar to the terrestrial ones have built and also prepared a terrible plan for the terrestrials.

You will find more unimaginable surprises."

Published by Page Publishing, Ramón Espinosa V.'s spellbinding tale will enthuse the readers. It's just a short read but the narrative is very rich and easy to follow. Illustrations are also included to make the reading experience more enjoyable.

It's a compelling piece that gives readers a new way to envision the present. This is surely a satisfying fictional work!

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Green: Invasores Ocultos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893509/203150Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing