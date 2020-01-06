Ramon "Monsho" Hernandez's New Book Isla De La Esperanza, An Enchanting Book Of Hope And Magic In A Man's Life In A Mystical Island

Finding a way to be self-sufficient, producing food in places previously designed for that purpose, and discovering magical places, he found peace, tranquility, and hope necessary to continue waiting for the day of rescue.

Four years after the arrival, a visitor arrives, who was a companion of tragedy in that fateful airplane. He promises to expose his own life in exchange for taking her out of that wonderful place that, although a prison, was a magical, mystical, and very real place as unreal.

When the rescue arrives, he realizes that it will be somewhat difficult for his son, who was born with a deficiency. That way, he experiences a difficult reality until he reaches his hometown. Everything is clarified, and as the inevitable hour of his son approaches, he realizes the mystery by which he managed to survive all that time on the island of hope."

Published by Page Publishing, Ramon "Monsho" Hernandez's new book, Isla de la Esperanza, follows the fascinating life of a man who survives the toils of a faraway with courage, ingenuity, and hope, along with a realization that brings wonder to his heart.

Consumers who wish to learn the power of faith while facing the arduous reality through the life of the book's protagonist can purchase Isla de la Esperanza in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060686/Page_Publishing_Hernandez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

