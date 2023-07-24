Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A, Becomes ABEM President

News provided by

American Board of Emergency Medicine

24 Jul, 2023, 12:26 ET

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A., is the new President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). Dr. Johnson has been an oral examiner for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Board of Directors since July 2015.

Dr. Johnson received his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, completed residency training in both Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and received an Executive Health M.B.A. degree from the École des Hautes Études en Santé Publique in Rennes, France. He has been a community physician and full-time partner in Mission Viejo Emergency Medicine Associates at Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center in Mission Viejo, California, for the past 27 years and until recently, served as the Medical Director of the Doctor's Ambulance Company, Santa Ana, California.

"It is an incredible honor to represent ABEM as a community physician. Continuing to set the highest standards for knowledge assessment and professionalism for all emergency physicians will benefit our patients and the specialty."

Others elected to the Executive Committee are:

Diane L. Gorgas, M.D., President-Elect. Dr. Gorgas is a Professor and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Executive Director of the Office of Global Health at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She practices clinically at the Ohio State Wexford Medical Center.

Samuel M. Keim M.D., M.S., Immediate-Past-President. Dr. Keim is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and a professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. He practices clinically at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

James D. Thomas, M.D., Secretary-Treasurer. Dr. Thomas is a community physician and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Felix K. Ankel, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Ankel is Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota and Medical Director, Health Professions Education, at HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minnesota. He practices clinically at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

John L. Kendall, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Kendall is Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair of Education at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He practices clinically at Denver Health.

All ABEM physician directors are clinically active emergency physicians.

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine

Also from this source

Barry J. Knapp, M.D., and John P. Marshall, M.D., M.B.A., Elected to the ABEM Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.