Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A, Becomes ABEM President

Ramon W. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A., is the new President of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). Dr. Johnson has been an oral examiner for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Board of Directors since July 2015.

Dr. Johnson received his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, completed residency training in both Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and received an Executive Health M.B.A. degree from the École des Hautes Études en Santé Publique in Rennes, France. He has been a community physician and full-time partner in Mission Viejo Emergency Medicine Associates at Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center in Mission Viejo, California, for the past 27 years and until recently, served as the Medical Director of the Doctor's Ambulance Company, Santa Ana, California.

"It is an incredible honor to represent ABEM as a community physician. Continuing to set the highest standards for knowledge assessment and professionalism for all emergency physicians will benefit our patients and the specialty."

Others elected to the Executive Committee are:

Diane L. Gorgas, M.D., President-Elect. Dr. Gorgas is a Professor and Vice Chair of Academic Affairs in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Executive Director of the Office of Global Health at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She practices clinically at the Ohio State Wexford Medical Center.

Samuel M. Keim M.D., M.S., Immediate-Past-President. Dr. Keim is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and a professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. He practices clinically at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

James D. Thomas, M.D., Secretary-Treasurer. Dr. Thomas is a community physician and practices Emergency Medicine at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Felix K. Ankel, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Ankel is Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Minnesota and Medical Director, Health Professions Education, at HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minnesota. He practices clinically at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

John L. Kendall, M.D., Member-at-Large. Dr. Kendall is Professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice Chair of Education at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He practices clinically at Denver Health.

All ABEM physician directors are clinically active emergency physicians.

