Ramona Mockoviak Joins Chevy Chase Trust as Senior Managing Director

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevy Chase Trust, a leading investment management firm for individuals, families, and institutions, announced today that Ramona Mockoviak has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Wealth Advisor. Mockoviak is the fourth wealth advisor Chevy Chase Trust has added in the last 12 months, reflecting the firm's strong position and growth.

Mockoviak's role at Chevy Chase Trust will include growing the firm's client base, enhancing client service offerings, and augmenting the company's outreach as Chevy Chase Trust expands its presence in Northern Virginia and the surrounding areas.

"Ramona brings a wealth of experience as a business leader, business builder and trusted client adviser," said Jeff Whitaker, President and CEO of Chevy Chase Trust. "Her arrival underscores our commitment to being the top firm in the region for discerning individuals, families, and institutions seeking investment management, fiduciary, and planning services."

Mockoviak has worked in the region since 1987, most recently at Bank of America Private Bank, formerly known as U.S. Trust. While there, she was Senior Vice President and Private Client Advisor, serving as the strategic leader of a team of professionals providing guidance to high and ultra-high net worth clients, and prior to that, she was the Market Executive responsible for the sales and strategic direction of the Greater D.C. market.

"We pride ourselves on offering clients highly respected and talented wealth advisors, delivering unbiased and unconflicted advice," said Marc Wishkoff, Head of Business Development. "Ramona shares Chevy Chase Trust's vision and focus on thematic investing which makes her a perfect fit as we continue to grow our team, services and client base."

About Chevy Chase Trust

Chevy Chase Trust is an independent, privately-owned investment management firm specializing in global thematic investing, financial and estate planning, and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments, and institutions. Headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., the firm has more than 100 professionals averaging 18 years of experience, and a client retention rate of more than 98%. The firm is a thought leader and performance leader in global thematic investing.

