Ramona Unveils Vireo™: The World's Fastest Live-Cell Imaging System

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramona, a leader in advanced imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Vireo™, a groundbreaking live-cell imaging system designed to transform drug discovery. The Vireo leverages 24x miniaturized 4k video microscopes and real-time AI image processing to analyze every well in a 96-well plate across 5 channels in under 2 minutes - an order of magnitude faster than traditional solutions. It sets a new standard for throughput and unlocks a novel class of dynamic live-cell assays that empowers scientists with accurate, data-driven insights to accelerate development of breakthrough medicines.

"The need for precise, gentle, and high-throughput imaging technology has never been more critical," said Gregor Horstmeyer, CEO of Ramona. "The Vireo represents a leap forward for the industry. By addressing the limitations of existing systems - including limited throughput, limited temporal resolution, and photodamage risk - we're providing scientists with tools to maximize efficiency and explore cellular dynamics in ways that were previously impossible."

The Vireo's transformative impact is already evident in real-world applications. Jason Stein, PhD, Associate Professor at the UNC Neuroscience Research Center, said, "The Vireo allows us to image and analyze an entire 96-well plate of human cortical organoids in just 2 minutes." Jieun (Esther) Park, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities, added, "For our large-scale project, differentiating over 100 iPSC lines into brain organoids, the Vireo system has been a game-changer. What used to take over 5 minutes per 96-well plate now takes just 15 seconds."

The Vireo integrates AI-driven analysis tools, including automated segmentation and viability assessments, streamlining workflows from imaging to actionable insights. Early case studies demonstrate its ability to distinguish between cytotoxic and cytostatic effects of chemotherapeutic compounds, analyze growth dynamics of 3D tumor organoids, and quantify morphological features across thousands of conditions.

The Vireo's commercial launch comes after a year-long early access program in 2024 with leading research institutes around the country. The system will officially debut at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference in San Diego from January 25-29, where it is a finalist for the SLAS2025 New Product Award. Researchers can experience live demos and presentations showcasing its novel capabilities at the conference or inquire about early access at www.ramonaoptics.com/vireo .

About Ramona

Ramona is revolutionizing the field of microscopy by combining machine learning with novel optics to expand the possibilities of optical imaging. Their flagship technology, Multi-Camera Array Microscope (MCAM™), is the first gigapixel imaging engine capable of capturing cellular-level detail synchronously over hundreds of square centimeters. This technology accelerates discoveries in living systems by providing an enormous field of visual data in seconds, without sacrificing resolution. Ramona's solutions are designed to be high-throughput, integration-ready, and AI-enabled, making them ideal for applications in model organism research, cellular screening, and beyond. For more information or to subscribe for updates, please visit Ramona's website https://www.ramonaoptics.com/ .

Media contact

Name: Natalie Alvarez

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ramona