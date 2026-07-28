Ramp Expands Canadian Offering; Opens New Toronto Office

New offering brings local cards, payments, tax automation, and accounting workflows to eligible Canadian businesses

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp today announced its entry into the Canadian market, making its finance platform available to businesses in Canada. With Ramp, companies can manage spend across currencies in one place, including cards in CAD and USD, CAD bill payments and reimbursements, automated GST, HST, PST, and QST coding, and shared controls, approvals, and accounting workflows.

Ramp is also opening a new office in Toronto as part of its long-term investment in Canada, where the company is building a local team to support customers across the country.

"On behalf of the City of Toronto, I am pleased to welcome Ramp as it expands into Canada and opens its new Toronto office," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "Toronto is proud to be home to innovative companies that are shaping the future of technology and financial services. Ramp's decision to establish a presence here reflects the strength of our city as a place to build, grow and innovate. We are excited to welcome Ramp to Toronto and look forward to its continued success as it serves businesses across Canada."

Canadian businesses are adopting new tools, buying across currencies, paying vendors across borders, and managing provincial tax rules. AI spending is also becoming more widespread and fragmented: as of June 2026, 51.0% of Canadian businesses in the Ramp AI Index were paying for AI tools, up 5.4 percentage points since January, while 24.3% were paying for multiple foundational models, up 6.5 percentage points. As finance teams manage more vendors, subscriptions, and currencies, Ramp gives them one platform to control costs and streamline cards, bill payments, tax coding, approvals, and accounting workflows.

"Canadian businesses are scaling with increasingly global needs, and finance teams are at the center of managing that," said Jacob Wallenberg, VP of International Expansion at Ramp. "Ramp is built for the way Canadian companies actually operate, from CAD and USD cards to local payments and provincial tax coding, so finance teams can move faster, control spend, and operate across currencies without adding more manual work."

Ramp's Canadian offering includes:

Cards in the currencies businesses use . Finance teams can issue physical and virtual CAD cards alongside virtual USD cards, with shared controls and approval flows.

. Finance teams can issue physical and virtual CAD cards alongside virtual USD cards, with shared controls and approval flows. Local payments and tax automation. Businesses can pay bills and reimburse employees in CAD, capture GST, HST, PST, and QST from receipts, and code taxes to the right place.

Businesses can pay bills and reimburse employees in CAD, capture GST, HST, PST, and QST from receipts, and code taxes to the right place. Automation that completes your manual work. Ramp learns from policies, vendors, accounting history, and prior decisions, then applies that context to future transactions.

For the median Ramp customer, better finance operations translate to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in the first year. Toronto-founded wellness company Othership is among the Canadian businesses using Ramp as it grows across Canada and the U.S. With teams and vendors in both markets, Othership uses Ramp to manage CAD and USD spend in one place, giving employees the flexibility to spend in the right currency while giving finance a single workflow for visibility, approvals, and reconciliation.

Ramp began supporting CAD cards in 2024 and has since added USD cards for Canadian businesses, provincial tax coding, CAD bill payments, reimbursements, and native accounting integrations. Ramp is available now to Canadian businesses across most provinces.

To learn more, visit ramp.com/en-ca.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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SOURCE Ramp