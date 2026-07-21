Ramp Brings Stablecoin Accounts and Payments to All Customers

Businesses can now hold stablecoins, earn yield, and pay vendors in USDC or USD from one system — with the same approvals, controls, and accounting they already use.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ramp announced the general availability of stablecoin accounts and payments, giving every business one platform to hold, move, and account for both fiat and stablecoin funds.

Stablecoins have become a normal way for businesses around the world to get paid and pay others, but for most finance teams they still live in a separate system and seem complicated to use — outside the approval flows, controls, and accounting that govern every other dollar. Ramp's stablecoin accounts let companies hold stablecoin balances, earn rewards, pay vendors and reconcile every transaction automatically in their existing accounting system.

Moving Money Across Borders Is Slow, Expensive, and Closed on Weekends

An estimated $150–180 trillion moves through the SWIFT network every year, and nearly all of it is subject to the same constraints. Send money from the US to a vendor in Argentina and it will pass through a chain of correspondent banks, accumulate fees and FX spread along the way, and take 3–5 business days to arrive. If you initiate it on a Friday afternoon, it won't move until Monday. For a business, that's cost twice over: money lost to fees and working capital trapped in transit.

Stablecoins remove those constraints. Payments on stablecoin rails are:

Instant. Settlement happens in minutes, not business days — the money arrives when you send it.

Settlement happens in minutes, not business days — the money arrives when you send it. 24/7. There are no cutoff times, banking holidays, or weekend freezes. Treasury operates on your clock, not your bank's.

There are no cutoff times, banking holidays, or weekend freezes. Treasury operates on your clock, not your bank's. Global by default. The same rail reaches a vendor in Buenos Aires or Boston, with no correspondent chain in between.

The same rail reaches a vendor in Buenos Aires or Boston, with no correspondent chain in between. Programmable. Because payments are software-native, businesses can automate how money moves — from approval to settlement to reconciliation.

Stablecoins Went Mainstream. Finance Operations Didn't.

Businesses no longer ask whether stablecoins are legitimate. Regulated frameworks are in place in the US and Europe, stablecoin market capitalization has reached record highs, and the world's largest payment networks and banks have committed to the rails. What hasn't caught up is the back office. When a vendor asks to be paid in USDC or USDT, most finance teams have to leave their spend management system, use a separate wallet or exchange, apply none of their normal approval controls, and reconcile the payment by hand. This can take hours for just one payment. One Ramp beta customer found that stablecoin payments made up roughly 10% of their vendor payments but consumed half of their accounts payable time — because those payments lived outside the system that handled everything else.

The result is that stablecoin adoption inside most companies is either blocked by operations or happening without controls. Neither is acceptable to a CFO.

Ramp's approach is different: stablecoins are not a separate product bolted onto the platform. They are a native denomination inside the same system businesses already use for cards, bills, reimbursements, and banking. The same approval chains apply. The same limits apply. The same accounting integration applies. Whether a payment settles in USD or USDC is a detail, not a workflow.

"Businesses shouldn't need a second financial system just because a payment settles on different rails," said Andrew Chapello, Stablecoin Product Manager at Ramp. "With stablecoin accounts, whether you're paying a vendor in dollars, USDT, or USDC, it's the same approval, the same controls, and the same books. That's what it takes for stablecoins to become genuinely useful to every business, not just for crypto companies."

One system for fiat and stablecoin obligations

Stablecoin accounts give finance teams full control across every stage of stablecoin use:

Hold stablecoins and earn rewards. Businesses can open a Ramp stablecoin account alongside their existing Ramp accounts, hold stablecoin balances as part of their treasury, and earn rewards on those balances.

Businesses can open a Ramp account alongside their existing Ramp accounts, hold balances as part of their treasury, and earn rewards on those balances. Pay globally, instantly, from any account. Companies can pay vendors and employees in stablecoins directly from a stablecoin balance, a Ramp checking account, or a linked external bank account — no pre-funding required — and pay off their Ramp card with stablecoins . New since beta, businesses no longer need to hold stablecoins to send them.

Companies can pay vendors and employees in directly from a balance, a Ramp checking account, or a linked external bank account — no pre-funding required — and pay off their Ramp card with . New since beta, businesses no longer need to hold to send them. Keep the books clean automatically. Every stablecoin transaction syncs to the company's accounting system with the same categorization, receipts, and audit trail as any fiat payment — including reconciliation capabilities built during the beta specifically for stablecoin transactions.

Businesses far beyond crypto are already using it

During the public beta, more than 150 Ramp customers across industries adopted stablecoin accounts — not just crypto-natives. A farming business holds its treasury in stablecoins while continuing to pay many vendors by check and ACH. A church accepts parishioner donations in stablecoins and manages them alongside its other funds. Crypto-adjacent companies consolidated stablecoin vendor payments into the same platform as their fiat payments, cutting the time spent on them dramatically.

"Ramp stablecoin accounts has been very helpful for our finance team," said Scott Guenther, Head of Finance at 0x. "We're able to make payments in both fiat and stablecoins with one unified system for accounting. This saves us time every month."

"Ramp Stablecoin Accounts have enabled us to keep our treasury on-chain," said Pravesh Mansharamani, CEO at Totalis. "We believe that traditional banks and rails do not serve the companies of tomorrow – instant, 24/7, programmable money is the future of money."

Ramp built stablecoin accounts in partnership with Stripe, whose Bridge and Privy infrastructure powers stablecoin issuance, orchestration, and wallets under the hood — so customers get stablecoin capabilities without ever touching the underlying plumbing.



"The world's fastest-growing fintechs, like Ramp, are building on internet-native rails with stablecoins," Henri Stern, CEO and cofounder of Privy, said. "We are proud to see Ramp use Stripe's stablecoin stack to provide incredible products that uniquely solve their customers' challenges globally."

Stablecoin accounts and payments are available today to all Ramp customers. To learn more, visit https://ramp.com/stablecoins.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

Ramp Business Corporation is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Checking Account deposit services provided by First Internet Bank of Indiana, Member FDIC.

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