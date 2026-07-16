Ramp Launches AI Token Spend Controls

New capabilities give finance teams one place to see, understand, and control spending on AI across Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Gemini

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ramp launched AI Token Spend Management to help finance teams track, optimize, and control AI token and subscription spend across providers.

Spending on AI tokens has become the fastest growing category in business spend, but finance teams have little to no visibility into how it's being spent. AI Token Spend Management gives companies one dashboard to see and control spending across AI providers, weekly briefings on usage trends and ways to be more efficient, and real-time controls and alerts to stop overruns.

AI spend is moving faster than finance can track

Since June 2025, AI token spend across Ramp customers has increased 20.7x. Unlike seat-based software, token spend scales with usage, can grow quickly across teams, and often sits behind provider dashboards and invoices that are difficult for finance teams to interpret. That makes it harder to track spend against plan, identify inefficient usage, and understand where AI investment is going.

Ramp can now help businesses capture the upside of AI without losing control of costs. Ramp's product connects usage to cost, surfaces savings opportunities, and gives finance teams the context to optimize spend before it grows unchecked. Top-quartile AI spenders on Ramp have doubled revenue since 2023 because they know where AI creates value, and where the next dollar should go.

"Managing AI spend is not just about controlling costs," said Will Petrie, Chief Financial Officer at Ramp. "It's about knowing where to invest next, with assurance that things won't run away from you. AI Token Spend Management gives businesses the visibility and understanding to make those decisions with confidence."

One platform to see, understand, and control AI spend

AI Token Spend Management gives finance teams the visibility and controls they need across three stages of AI spend:

See every AI dollar in one place. Connect Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Gemini, then break down spending by provider, team, person, project, or API key.

Connect Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Gemini, then break down spending by provider, team, person, project, or API key. Understand how it's being used . Weekly briefings explain spend trends and potential savings opportunities.

. Weekly briefings explain spend trends and potential savings opportunities. Control spending before it overruns. Set limits by team, project, or API key, receive anomaly alerts for sudden spikes, and notify stakeholders before usage exceeds expectations.

Thousands of businesses are taking control of their AI spending with Ramp

Thousands of businesses have already connected their AI providers to Ramp. One in three businesses using this tool identified opportunities to shift work from frontier models to more efficient models that perform just as well for the same tasks.

"The briefing surfaced 'prompt caching' — not something on my radar as a Controller. I routed it to engineering immediately. We found we'd been losing $10,000 a month, and the fix was implemented the same day," said Greg Cooley, Controller at AngelList.

"Part of my job as CFO is to give stakeholders timely financial information so they can make informed decisions and that is exactly what AI Token Spend Management does. It lets users and leaders see AI spend in real time, across multiple providers, with views by user, model, and team. And it does this without finance becoming a bottleneck or taking on burdensome reporting," said Christy Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer at Opendoor.

AI Token Spend Management is free to get started, whether you're a Ramp customer or not. To learn more, visit https://ramp.com/ai-cost-monitoring.

About Ramp

Ramp is how companies save time and money on every dollar they spend. It's the smart financial infrastructure behind every card swipe, invoice, and reimbursement – streamlining approvals, processing payments, and closing the books automatically. More than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to the Fortune 100, have saved over $12 billion and 27 million hours with Ramp. For the median customer, that translates to 5% savings on expenses and 16% revenue growth in their first year. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $200 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com.

* Ramp does not include bank transfers or non-monetized payments when calculating Total Purchase Volume.

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SOURCE Ramp