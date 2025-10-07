Ramp Launches Agents for AP to Automate Accounts Payable

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp , the leading financial operations platform, announced Agents for AP, specialized AI agents to automate the most manual and time consuming parts of accounts payable: invoice coding, invoice approval and payment processing. Agents for AP work directly in Bill Pay , Ramp's AP automation platform with industry leading OCR. Bill Pay can process, approve, and pay invoices in as few as three clicks.

"Ramp's Bill Pay was already automating the majority of the AP process, and Agents for AP are now handling more complex workflows — nearing 100% automation in certain cases," said Karim Atiyeh, co-founder and CTO at Ramp. "This is only possible with agents that can source, understand and apply years of contextual knowledge to make decisions on crucial details like GL codes and approval recommendations."

Agentic Workflow Automation for Accounts Payable

Agents for AP use the same context finance teams and approval stakeholders rely on to make decisions autonomously, connecting each invoice with vendor records, contracts, purchase orders, and approval history. Agents for AP can:

Code invoices – Agents learn and apply logic from historical data and invoice details, like product IDs and shipping addresses, to input general ledger codes for each line item. Agents for AP now handle most invoice coding tasks automatically, applying learned logic to get 85% of accounting fields right the first time and continuously improving with every cycle 1 .





. Streamline approvals with recommendations – Agents provide approval recommendations and a summary of vendor history, contracts, prior bills, and coding consistency, giving approvers all the information to make a decision without searching.





Apply card payments – Agents find card payment opportunities directly in the vendor's payment portal, eliminating manual entry and capturing cashback.

Andrew Clarke, VP of Finance at STUDS : "For the finance team, Ramp has been a true game-changer. We can instantly analyze spend by vendor across all payment methods, and with the introduction of Agents and AI coding, we've eliminated tedious manual work while streamlining internal processes."

Built-in Fraud Protection

In the past year 79% of businesses experienced payment fraud . As AI becomes more sophisticated, companies face attacks that are harder to catch including spoofed invoices, fake vendors, and bank detail changes.

For early access customers, Agents for AP flagged over $1 million in fraudulent invoices in just 90 days2. Agents analyze 63 pieces of data including payment history and vendor details to alert of suspicious invoices and vendor changes before the bill is created, ensuring no money leaves the account. Ramp also performs verification checks to confirm business identity, adding another layer of protection without additional work.

Bill Pay Growth

Since its launch in 2021, Bill Pay is the fastest growing Ramp product, outside of corporate cards. It has tripled payment volume and doubled customers year-over-year.

Muhammad Younes, Controller at Olipop : "Ramp has completely modernized how we manage accounts payable. Instead of chasing down invoices, approvals, and vendor payments, everything flows seamlessly through one platform. Ramp has end-to-end automation, from invoice processing and approvals to payments and real-time ERP sync, which means we now close our books 2 days earlier and save hours of manual work every week."

Agents for AP follows the launch of Agents for Controllers which automatically enforce company expense policies, eliminate unauthorized spending, and prevent fraud. Companies are now using Agents for Controllers to automate 85% of expense reviews with 99% accuracy, and catch 15x more out-of-policy spend than traditional rule-based AI flags. Ramp is continuing to expand agents across its product line this year.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 45,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved over $10 billion and 27.5 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers over $100 billion in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com .



¹ Based on Ramp's internal data collected in September '25, evaluating the number of accounting fields successfully autocoded by Ramp agent.

² Based on Ramp's internal data collected in September '25, evaluating the total amount of bills flagged by Ramp agent as fraudulent that were subsequently deleted by early access customers.

