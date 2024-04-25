Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Apr 25, 2024, 13:19 ET

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jordan Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada.

