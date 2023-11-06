Rampart Health Bursts Out of Stealth Mode to Report 77% Disease Control in Metastatic Cancer from First-in-Human Phase 2 Trial ("Abscopal 5001") of Multiplex Intra-tumoral Immunotherapy (MITI)

MITI was safe and well tolerated as a rapid outpatient treatment.

Disease control (significant shrinkage or stabilization of cancer) seen in 77%.

Untreated metastases regressed in 31% (Abscopal Effect).

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampart Health, a company dedicated to harnessing the abscopal effect for cure in patients with metastatic cancer, announced positive preliminary results of the first-ever prospective trial of a novel treatment delivered directly into cancer at the Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer Annual Meeting.

Thirteen patients received at least one intra-tumoral treatment of Multiplex Intra-Tumoral Immunotherapy (MITI) consisting of cryo-ablation followed by intra-tumoral injection of PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors and cyclophosphamide; GM-CSF was administered subcutaneously. There were no grade 4 or 5 side effects. Partial response was observed in 5 patients (38.5%) and stable disease in 5 (38.5%), for a disease control rate of 77%. The Abscopal Effect (cancer resolution at untreated metastatic sites) was seen in 4 (31%), including complete responses of lung metastases in one patient with sarcoma and liver metastases in one with bladder cancer.

CEO David G. Bostwick MD, MBA, said "Results of the Abscopal 5001 trial prospectively demonstrate the potential of our novel intra-tumoral treatment (MITI) to handle one of the world's most devastating and difficult diseases: metastatic cancer. Our vision is to empower the patient's immune system to destroy cancer by exploiting four processes: (1) Releasing by ablation the full complement of cancer-specific protein antigens; (2) Unmasking by immunotherapy all cancer-specific antigens to ensure optimal recognition by the immune system; (3); Unleashing the full force of the cancer-killing T-cells and other immune cells by activation and mobilization; and (4) Blocking mechanisms that would dampen the anti-tumor effect. We were gratified by the high rates of Disease Control and Abscopal Effect, as well as the favorable Adverse Event profile compared with systemic immunotherapy. Remarkably, this therapy appeared to be applicable to many types of solid cancer."

