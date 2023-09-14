Ramping up: Volvo starts serial production of electric trucks in Ghent

News provided by

Volvo Trucks

14 Sep, 2023, 06:45 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks ramps up electric truck volumes and starts serial production of heavy battery electric trucks at the Ghent factory in Belgium. This means that electric Volvo trucks are now built in four factories - three in Europe and one in the US.

"I'm thrilled! The Ghent factory is the largest one in our network, so this is a very important milestone. Now even more transport companies can go electric with Volvo," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.
 
Three different electric models will be built in Ghent – the Volvo FH, the Volvo FM and the Volvo FMX Electric. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes* and can be adapted for a wide range of transport needs.  

"Our trucks are much loved for their outstanding quality, safety, design, and driver comfort. It makes me very pleased that our customers can get all these benefits and, at the same time, transport goods without emitting any CO2," says Roger Alm.

The Ghent factory is the largest Volvo Trucks production site with a yearly capacity of around 45 000 trucks. The electric trucks are assembled on the same platform and line as the diesel and gas-powered trucks, in a production set-up that gives the factory a high flexibility when it comes to handling different variants and demands. The battery packs come from the recently opened battery assembly plant in Ghent, located right next to the production line. 

First out with electric trucks
Ghent is the fourth Volvo Trucks factory to produce battery electric trucks. First out was Blainville in France, where Volvo started to build electric trucks for refuse handling and city distribution in 2019. One year later, the site in New River Valley, US, commenced serial production of the VNR Electric, designed for regional transport. Then, an important milestone was reached last year, when Volvo Trucks put their heaviest range into serial production at the Tuve plant in Sweden, as the first global manufacturer to do so. 

So far Volvo Trucks has taken orders, including letters of intent to buy, for around 6 000 electric trucks in 42 countries on six continents.  

"Just a few years ago, many thought it was impossible to electrify heavy truck transport. But we decided early on that electrification is our main path to zero emissions. Now we can offer an industry-leading range of purpose-built electric trucks, in commercial operation all around the world," says Roger Alm.

"However, for the big electric shift to happen, governments need to act now and offer incentive programs for those who invest in the new technology, increase capacity in the power grid and also introduce CO2 taxes, to make sustainable transport more competitive."

*Gross Combination Weight (GCW)

LINK to high-resolution images

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery at http://images.volvotrucks.com. . 

For more information, please contact:
Helena Lind
Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks
[email protected]   
+46 76 5536257

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Volvo Trucks

Also from this source

Volvo receives record order for up to 1,000 electric trucks

Volvo delivers the first heavy electric truck to Africa

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.