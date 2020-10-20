Rampiva and Arina Announce Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampiva Global LLC (Rampiva), a global software company developing automation, reporting and business process management software for data processing and review platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Arina AG, a reseller and solution provider for leading technology products in the areas of digital forensics, mobile forensics, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, data deduplication systems, and network forensics based in Switzerland and Germany.

Rampiva integrates with the Nuix data processing engine to help automate workflows and reporting for users. Arina AG's clients can now leverage Rampiva Automate in their digital forensics and eDiscovery environments to improve quality, accelerate speed to results, and build process maturity. As one of Nuix's top-performing reseller partners in the DACH region, Arina AG is well placed to introduce Rampiva Automate to users.

"Rampiva Automate is supercharging the Nuix environments of our top clients. We see teams supporting more and bigger projects, as well as more advanced Nuix workflows – all while freeing up their technical data processing experts to spend more time advising project strategy and solving hard data problems," says Roman Locher, Chief Technical Officer at Arina AG.

"Arina AG is an essential sales channel of ours in Central Europe. Their depth of expertise in the Nuix product suite ensures that Rampiva Automate quickly impacts a client's environment," says Daniel Boteanu, CEO of Rampiva. "We also really value their commitment to client success and investment in building community education – this is important to me and makes the Arina team great partners."

"Arina AG was recently awarded Nuix's Top Partner award in the DACH region – and Rampiva is one of just three Nuix Certified Master Developer Integrations Partners," said Chris Pogue, Head of Nuix Partner Connect. "The relationship that has grown between Arina AG and Rampiva is a great example of our vision for a collaborative partner ecosystem, whereby our joint efforts drive increased value for our shared customers, and other partners. It's truly wonderful to see our vision come to life in such a meaningful way and we at Nuix are proud to support this partnership."

For more information or a demonstration of Rampiva's automation, reporting, and business process management software, please visit rampiva.com or contact [email protected].

About Arina AG

Arina AG is your competent service provider for all matters regarding Digital Investigations, eDiscovery and Cyber Security. We stand for personal customer advice, tailor-made solution offers and zero-worries professional service. A wide variety of hands-on trainings and events complete our portfolio.

We have been an official Nuix reseller in Europe for over 15 years, in which we successfully implemented several big Nuix projects. Our many years of experience is what makes us a unique service partner for Nuix and Rampiva products; in addition, we are proud to say we operate our own cloud/SaaS data center in Switzerland for our customers. We regularly organize technical trainings in the DACH region to convey the most effective and efficient way to use our solutions in your daily work.

Arina AG is founder and organizer of the annually held Digital Investigations Conference (DIC). The event takes place in Zurich and Vienna and focuses, as its name implies, on Digital investigations, eDiscovery and Cybersecurity. By offering independent keynote speeches and technical workshops, we strive to provide a valid networking platform for people and institutions that face similar business challenges. Find out more at www.digitalinvestigationsconference.com.

About Rampiva Global LLC.

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

