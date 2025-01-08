Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky Barrel Blush Wins Double Gold and Sangam World Malt Wins Gold at The Fifty Best World Whisky Tasting

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radico Khaitan Limited (NSE: RADICO), a trailblazer in the Indian spirits industry and the parent company of Rampur Distillery , proudly celebrates a momentous achievement at The Fifty Best World Whisky Tasting 2024 . Renowned for its dedication to excellence, Radico Khaitan saw its creations shine on the global stage as Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky won a prestigious Double Gold medal and Rampur Sangam World Malt Whisky won an esteemed Gold medal.

The accolades highlight Rampur's dedication to producing world-class whiskies that blend India's rich heritage with a spirit of innovation.

Both expressions impressed the judges with their distinctive tasting profiles, showcasing the diversity and creativity that define India's whisky-making legacy. Rampur Barrel Blush stood out with its vibrant tropical fruit notes, soft floral undertones, and a subtle hint of Australian Shiraz, derived from its unique finish in handpicked wine barrels. Rampur Sangam, a convergence of the old world and the new, captivated with its smooth complexity, blending layers of dried fruits, gentle spices, and a delicate nuttiness that lingered gracefully on the palate. These exceptional profiles are the result of meticulous craftsmanship, influenced by India's distinctive climate and terroir. Combined, the accolades celebrate Rampur's ability to seamlessly integrate tradition with modern techniques, enhancing the global perception of Indian whiskies and affirming its leadership in the fine spirits industry.

"We are very proud of the Rampur team, especially our Master Distiller, Mr. Anil Barik, for his dedication and hard work," Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan. "Winning a Double Gold for Rampur Barrel Blush and a Gold for Rampur Sangam is a testament to the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship that go into each of our whiskies. This recognition at The Fifty Best World Whisky Tasting reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and sharing India's rich distilling heritage with whisky enthusiasts worldwide."

"We are incredibly honored to receive such prestigious accolades at The Fifty Best World Whisky Tasting," said Mr. Kunal Madan, Senior Vice President of International Business at Radico Khaitan. "These awards are a testament to our dedication to creating world-class whiskies that showcase India's unique artistry, heritage, and innovation in distilling. Rampur Barrel Blush and Sangam are both reflections of our commitment to quality, and we're thrilled to see them recognized on this global stage."

The Fifty Best World Whisky Double Gold Medal 2024

Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky (Double Gold Medal) is a masterpiece of innovation, delivering a rich and complex flavor profile. Initial maturation in American Bourbon barrels imparts creamy vanilla, warm oak, and soft spices, while a finish in Australian Shiraz wine casks adds vibrant notes of ripe berries, dark fruits, and a subtle tannic edge.

Aromas of tropical fruits and delicate florals meld with smooth malty tones and rich oaky undertones. Subtle vanilla, caramel, toffee, and dried fruits are perfectly balanced by gentle spice, creating a bold yet harmonious expression. Elegantly sweet with a robust body, this whisky offers a long, indulgent finish, leaving a lasting impression of refined craftsmanship.

The Fifty Best World Whisky Gold Medal 2024

Rampur Sangam World Malt Whisky (Gold Medal) is a masterful blend, with an exquisite fusion of fruity, floral, and spicy notes from the East, harmoniously complemented by sweet aromas and subtle smokiness from the West.

The whisky opens with tropical hints of lychee, green apple, pear, and apricot, followed by delicate layers of citrus, rose, and heather. Rich honey, vanilla, and caramel meld seamlessly with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while gentle nuances of salt and peat smoke elevate the complexity of the aroma.

Sangam reveals a creamy depth, where the fruity flavors are beautifully balanced by delicate peaty and salty notes. As the peat smoke softly fades, the whisky unfolds an interplay of cinnamon, nutmeg, and oaky vanilla, finishing with a touch of honey and a wine-like texture that offers a truly indulgent experience with every sip.

Radico Khaitan Limited , is one of the oldest and the largest Indian Beverage Alcohol companies. Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943. The company has been successfully building its brand equity in international markets and currently exports its brands to over 100 countries and over 25 Travel Retail locations.

The luxury portfolio includes Rampur Select, Rampur PX Sherry Cask, Rampur Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Signature Reserve, Rampur Jugalbandi Series, Rampur Trigun Indian Single Malt Whisky, Sangam World Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gins.

Three of Radico Khaitan's distilleries are based in Uttar Pradesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, where all of their Malt is distilled, matured and bottled.

TheFiftyBest.com is a trusted digital guide to wines and spirits, featuring ratings based on proprietary blind tastings. Judged by an esteemed panel of wine and spirits journalists, professionals, mixologists, consultants, and connoisseurs, The Fifty Best upholds the highest standards of spirits evaluation through rigorous methodology and strict tasting rules.

