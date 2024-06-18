Ram's Gate Winery Winemaker Joe Nielsen named a Wine Spectator "Star of California Chardonnay"

SONOMA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Spectator, the world's leading authority on wine, has named winemaker Joe Nielsen of Ram's Gate Winery in Sonoma's Carneros AVA one of its "Stars of California Chardonnay." Noting that California Chardonnay is at an inflection point, with freshness and elegance shining through to create dynamic and delicious wines, Wine Spectator recognized Nielsen as one of the winemakers leading the movement and who is "solidifying the dynamism of the category [and] inspiring enthusiasm about Chardonnay."

Ram's Gate Winery's Winemaker Joe Nielsen. Photo Credit: Steve Cooley Photo Credit: Ram's Gate Winery

Since joining Ram's Gate in 2018, with ownership encouragement and support, Nielsen has elevated the winemaking program, yielding highly regarded Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah that express the unique terroir of both the Ram's Gate estate and its vineyard-designate partners. Additionally, Nielsen is a leader in sustainable farming and has transitioned the winery's estate farming practices to organic, values that are in sync with Ram's Gate co-founder and owner Jeff O'Neill, whose company O'Neill Vintners & Distillers has been a certified B Corporation™ since 2022.

"Nielsen's thoughtful winemaking has propelled Ram's Gate to the top echelon of California wine," says O'Neill. "We are extraordinarily grateful for Wine Spectator's recognition."

"This is a rare relationship with owners and winemakers," Nielsen said in his Wine Spectator interview. "I am able to produce the wines I would seek myself as a wine lover and collector."

About Ram's Gate Winery

Perched on the rolling hills that define the landscape of the Carneros AVA, Ram's Gate welcomes visitors as they enter Sonoma's Wine Country. The vision of owner Jeff O'Neill, Ram's Gate Winery brings a new perspective on refined elegance through thoughtful farming, transparent winemaking, genuine hospitality, and sublime culinary experiences. The cornerstone of the O'Neill family portfolio, Ram's Gate is dedicated to creating compelling, and uncompromising wines sourced from vineyards that encompass the spirit of Sonoma County. Its connection to the land is reflected in the breathtaking tasting room that overlooks the estate vineyard made up of 28 acres of organically farmed vines. The tasting room is open Thursday-Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Reservations can be made at ramsgatewinery.com.

