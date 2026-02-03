RAMSEY INDUSTRIES WARRANTY - Transforming Warranty for a Better Customer Experience

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramsey Industries is excited to improve our warranty terms, product registration, and warranty administration processes—effective for products shipped after 1 March 2026. From world class engineering to precision manufacturing, we invest thousands of hours into creating equipment that stands up to the toughest demands. Now, our warranty support experience reflects that same uncompromising commitment to quality.

Customers will now benefit from a standard 18–month limited warranty on most products, with the opportunity to unlock the Standard (+) PLUS benefit of an additional 18 months of coverage through product registration. With this offering, customers gain a full 36 months of limited warranty protection—a statement of our confidence in every product we build.

The product registration platform delivers a modern, intuitive, and consistent experience across Eskridge, Auto Crane, and Ramsey Winch. Through a single digital portal, customers can access a personalized dashboard to easily register products, view product-specific resources, manage product support, and explore additional services offered through Ramsey Industries. This customer-centric platform enables faster processing and resolution of warranty claims and empowers customers by providing support information all in one convenient location.

A Fully Digital, Customer-Focused Warranty Experience

Our industry-leading warranty and registration process is designed to simplify and enhance the customer experience. Key improvements include:

Unified Registration Across All Products

QR codes on equipment, truck cabs, and product documentation now make registration fast and effortless. Direct access links provide an even quicker way to connect, reducing confusion.





QR codes on equipment, truck cabs, and product documentation now make registration fast and effortless. Direct access links provide an even quicker way to connect, reducing confusion. Fully Digital Process – Quick Validation

Eskridge, Ramsey Winch, and Auto Crane are transitioning to a completely digital workflow. This eliminates outdated mail-in cards and introduces a secure, centralized system for warranty management.





Eskridge, Ramsey Winch, and Auto Crane are transitioning to a completely digital workflow. This eliminates outdated mail-in cards and introduces a secure, centralized system for warranty management. Enhanced Warranty Coverage for Greater Peace of Mind

Our updated warranty terms provide 18 months of coverage from the Ramsey Industries product ship date , with an additional 18 months of coverage available through product registration—unlocking a full 36–month warranty period that reinforces our dedication to long-term product performance.





Our updated warranty terms provide , with an of coverage available through product registration—unlocking a full that reinforces our dedication to long-term product performance. Faster Response – Faster Resolution

Ramsey Industries will gain greater visibility across the enterprise to resolve issues and provide support, while customers can connect quickly with authorized dealers or distributors and receive real–time updates on warranty coverage and claim status.

Ramsey Industries is setting a new benchmark for warranty management and these changes reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, convenience, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Ramsey Industries products or to locate your nearest dealer or distributor, visit:

Eskridge: https://www.eskridgeinc.com/dealer-locator/

Auto Crane: https://www.autocrane.com/dealer-locator/

Ramsey Winch: https://www.ramseywinch.com/dealer-locator/

About Ramsey Industries

Ramsey Industries is a leading manufacturer of industrial equipment and engineered solutions that serve a wide range of markets including towing and recovery, service trucks, and construction. Through its family of brands—Auto Crane, Eskridge, and Ramsey Winch—the company continues to deliver innovation, reliability, and performance built on a legacy of American manufacturing excellence.

Media Contact: Andrew Jones, 913-447-0893, [email protected]

SOURCE Ramsey Industries